Consultant sentenced to house arrest for 2019 supermarket assault

Aug. 24—A longtime local political consultant will spend two months on house arrest for shoving an employee of a South Scranton supermarket almost three years ago.

The house arrest was part of a 90-day restrictive punishment sentence handed down Tuesday in Lackawanna County Court to Joseph G. Gilhooley.

Judge Michael Barrasse also ordered Gilhooley, 64, to serve 90 days of probation.

City police charged Gilhooley with assaulting Gerrity's Supermarket employee Charles Schneider by pushing him twice — once to the floor and then into shelving — inside the store Sept. 11, 2019.

Barrasse convicted Gilhooley of summary charges of harassment and disorderly conduct but found him not guilty of misdemeanor simple assault on May 25 after a nonjury trial.

As he stood before Barrasse with his attorney, Sarah Lloyd, Gilhooley offered an apology to Schneider for his actions.

"I feel horrible," Gilhooley said.

He assured Barrasse it would never happen again.

As she spoke on behalf of her client, Lloyd told the court the supermarket incident was a clearly isolated event.

In imposing the sentence, Barrasse admonished Gilhooley for his behavior, saying it was the reason he found himself standing before the court.

Police said the Gerrity's incident followed Gilhooley's unsuccessful attempt to persuade Schneider, a Democratic committeeman, to change his party registration to independent so he could sign a nominating petition for Kyle Donahue, who was mounting an independent candidacy for Scranton mayor at the time.

Gilhooley and Schneider both testified at the May trial that the shoving happened after Schneider made a disparaging comment referencing prior criminal conduct with Gilhooley's family.

