Consultant Wai Chan Just Bought 27% More Shares In Bar Pacific Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8432)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Wai Chan, the Consultant of Bar Pacific Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8432) recently shelled out HK$452k to buy stock, at HK$0.086 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 27%.

Bar Pacific Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Wai Chan is the biggest insider purchase of Bar Pacific Group Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of HK$0.086 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Bar Pacific Group Holdings share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Wai Chan.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own HK$2.1m worth of Bar Pacific Group Holdings stock, about 2.9% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Bar Pacific Group Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Bar Pacific Group Holdings stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Bar Pacific Group Holdings (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

