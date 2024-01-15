Consulting firm develops management software accessible for Michigan public, charter schools

Michigan’s Section 97j Early Behavior Intervention Tools grant will receive support from a Michigan-based consulting firm which has developed an educational management system that identifies, documents and supports a student’s well-being in the classroom.

iTrack is the name of the kindergarten through 12th grade school management software that has been developed by TW Consulting, which is owned and operated by founder and CEO Tavarski Wallace, a former administrator, success coach, behavioral specialist and special populations coordinator at Michigan school districts including some in Lenawee County.

Key features of iTrack include behavioral threat assessment support, support for interventions for abuse and self-harm, ease of navigation, immediate data and department level customization.

In Michigan, Wallace said, many schools currently use manual processes like paper forms and spreadsheets for tracking student behaviors. Transitioning to iTrack, he added, provides a centralized, districtwide and streamlined process for enhancing efficiency.

Tavarski Wallace created TW Consulting LLC. in 2012 where he is CEO of his own consulting firm. His focuses are on ensuring student success in educational organizations and seeking to help at-risk students in reaching their greatest potential.

The iTrack software has been built for nonprofits, elementary, middle and high schools, as well as those agencies working with at-risk and underserved youth. It can monitor caseloads, collect feedback and capture ongoing performance data that focuses directly on the students.

The management system also offers a training and support package which will allow for school staff to receive any necessary training and ongoing support they might need to “maximize the platform’s effectiveness,” Wallace said.

Success coaches, administrators, graduation coaches, school districts, support staff, counselors, rehab specialists and social workers all can benefit from utilizing the software.

"iTrack empowers Michigan schools to address behavioral concerns at an early stage, promoting a safe and supportive atmosphere for both students and staff,” Wallace said in a news release issued Jan. 5. “Our platform is designed to streamline processes, enhance collaboration and ensure a proactive approach to student wellbeing.”

For more information on iTrack and its impact on school safety, visit itracktwc.com or email Wallace at t.wallace@itracktwc.com.

Michigan’s Section 97j Early Behavior Intervention Tools grant has funding available through the state for intermediate school districts and local education agencies — both traditional public school districts and public school academies — for the purchase and implementation of tools that provide a common way of identifying and collecting early behavior data that could require intervention to prevent such incidents as abuse, self-harm or violence in schools.

With $6 million in allocated funding from the state legislature, the grant aims to empower schools with necessary tools. iTrack, Wallace added, can serve as a benefit to schools while being a “comprehensive solution” to foster a secure and conducive learning environment.

Questions regarding Michigan’s Section 97j Early Behavior Intervention Tools grant can be directed to Mary Teachout in the school health and safety unit at the Michigan Department of Education at 517-241-7092 or by email at TeachoutM@michigan.gov.

The tools described in section 97j must be used to inform any behavioral threat assessment and threat assessment terms. Additional behavioral changes in students that also can fall under the legislation's umbrella include changes in attendance; changes in academic performance; withdrawal from school; beginning signs of self-harm; problematic peer interaction; and discipline concerns that could result in academic support, parent or legal guardian conferences, discipline referrals, specific interventions like that of mental health or behavioral supports, and other restorative practices.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

Wallace, who last week conducted a virtual presentation in conjunction with the Tecumseh District Library, will helm the Reimagine Student Support Conference for 2024, slated to be held in Novi at the Sheraton Detroit Novi Hotel, 21111 Haggerty Road. The conference is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 22, with only 50 spots available.

The focus of the conference, according to a flyer provided by Wallace, will be on “Relationships, Resilience and Innovation: The Educators’ Roadmap to Impact.”

Information on this upcoming program, including registration, can be found at tazwallace.com/event-details/reimagine-student-support-conference-2024.

— Contact reporter Brad Heineman at bheineman@lenconnect.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: twitter.com/LenaweeHeineman.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: K-12 school management software developed by local consulting firm