Consulting Jobs Up To 28% Of Berkeley Haas MBA Class Of 2022

More UC-Berkeley Haas School of Business students in the Class of 2022 accepted jobs at top consulting firms this year, a trend fueled by a need for more corporate help with everything from staffing challenges to brand positioning, according to a new report by the school.

About 28% of graduating full-time MBA students in the Class of 2022 have taken consulting jobs this year, an uptick from 25% for the last several years. Students also accepted more job offers earlier in the cycle, and acceptances are up at top firms including McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company, and Boston Consulting Group, says Chris Gavin, a relationship manager in consulting for the Berkeley Haas Career Management Group.

“Consulting firms have been going all out with hires,” Gavin says.

Consulting is a top industry for Haas’ MBA grads — second only to tech — for many reasons. Beyond the prestige of working at a top firm, the pay is excellent, with starting salaries averaging $158,000 plus sign-on bonuses that averaged $31,331 last year. Consulting firms also interview and hire on a predictable schedule — taking some of the stress and uncertainty out of the job search. They offer challenging assignments in great locations around the globe, and often serve as a springboard to careers in strategy and operations at big firms.

Cornell’s Nolan School of Hotel Administration celebrates 100th anniversary

The Cornell Peter and Stephanie Nolan School of Hotel Administration, part of the SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University, has announced a year-long celebration to commemorate its 100th anniversary. The year kicked off at Nolan’s 97th annual Hotel Ezra Cornell, the school’s signature, student-run conference and hospitality event April 21-24, and a series of other celebratory events will take place throughout the year.

Nolan Dean Kate Walsh leads the school, which was once again ranked number-one in the world for hospitality education by CEO World Magazine 2022, into its second century.

“Over the course of a century, Cornell’s modest experiment in collegiate training for hoteliers has undergone continuous transformation to become what is far and away the world’s preeminent hospitality business school,” Walsh says. “Our tremendous success is a result of a strong and innovative vision to develop service-minded leaders, a world-class faculty of industry thought-leaders and caring teachers, a dedicated and passionate community of alumni who pay it forward, and a relationship-driven, experiential educational model that brings our faculty and alumni together to prepare, launch, and hire our industry’s future leaders.”

Gies College of Business launches fully online, stackable graduate certificates

Gies College of Business is launching a pair of fully online, credit-bearing graduate certificates, the first ever offered by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The 12-credit-hour certificates are designed to reach learners who already hold an undergraduate degree and who don’t want, or need, a full graduate degree. Instead, the certificates — in Accounting Data Analytics and Strategic Leadership & Management — are built around specific skills or competencies that learners can use for personal improvement and professional advancement.

“These online graduate certificates are designed for maximum flexibility,” says Brooke Elliott, EY Professor and Executive Associate Dean of Gies College of Business. “As we enter a post-COVID world, learners are demanding more flexible, complementary alternatives that address specific skills – skills that can be continually updated throughout a career. They don’t necessarily desire a full degree, but they do value the option to potentially apply those credits to a degree at a later date. These certificates have it all.”

Yale SOM students partner to bring relief to Ukrainian refugees

As Russian tanks rumbled into Ukraine in late February, Ali Platon called her sister Claudia, who lives in Romania about 30 miles from the Ukrainian border. Claudia described the plight of Ukrainians suddenly seeking refuge in Romania. Platon, a first-year student in the Yale School of Management’s executive MBA program, was determined to help.

“I grew up in Romania, and there were many Ukrainians where we lived,” Platon says. “My great grandfather was Ukrainian, and I worked for seven years at a Russian company where many of my colleagues were Ukrainian. As soon as the war started, I felt compelled to find ways to help those whose lives have been upended by the Russian invasion.”

Ella Archibald, a second-year student in the executive MBA program, completed medical school in Ukraine and had worked at a regional state hospital outside of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. Like Platon, she resolved to support Ukrainian refugees.

