'It Will Consume Your Life': 4 Families Take On Rare Diseases

Monica Coenraads had a terrible feeling something was wrong with her 14-month-old baby, Chelsea. She had not learned to walk. She had one word, duck, and then lost it.

During a family vacation to Barbados more than 20 years ago, Chelsea cried the whole time. She bit her parents so hard they bled. She was only happy in the hotel room with the shades drawn.

“I got home and said: ‘That’s it. We have to figure out what is wrong.’”

What happened upended Coenraads’ life.

Chelsea, it turned out, had a rare genetic disease, Rett syndrome. It’s one of about 7,000 rare or orphan diseases — defined in the United States as an illness that affects fewer than 200,000 people nationwide — with more such diseases being identified every day. Ninety-five percent of them have no known therapies. They are overlooked by most scientists, and some illnesses may be untreatable, even if they are understood. And what research there was has largely been halted as labs closed in response to coronavirus fears.

Coenraads, 57, who lives in Trumbull, Connecticut, has encouraged research into Rett syndrome where there had been none, providing hope for her daughter and the small number of people who live with the disease, and showing one way that a determined person can succeed against such odds.

When frantic parents of children with other rare disorders ask how she did it and what they can do, Coenraads recognizes the fear in their voices.

“We have no choice,” she said. “We are desperate parents. We have children with horrible diseases.”

She talks to every parent who calls, but, she said, “I always get off the phone thinking: ‘You don’t know what you’re up against. It is daunting, and it will consume your life.’”

What follows are the stories of Coenraads and three people who have succeeded in promoting research on uncommon diseases, but in very different ways.

‘Single-Minded Advocacy’

Coenraads is not extraordinarily wealthy and had no science background when she started searching for help for Chelsea, who is now 23. She ran an Italian restaurant in Stamford, Connecticut, but sold it when she was pregnant, intending to be a stay-at-home mother for a year or two.

She was, and then some.

The Coenraads had never heard of Rett syndrome when they received that diagnosis for Chelsea, at age 2. It is a neurological disorder caused by a mutated gene on the X chromosome that destroys a child’s abilities to walk, talk, eat and even breathe easily. There was no treatment, no cure. And because it is so rare — it affects only 1 in 10,000 girls and almost no boys — it seemed destined to languish as a research curiosity, not something companies would pursue.

Coenraads refused to accept that situation. She started the Rett Syndrome Research Trust in 2007. It has since raised $70 million, nearly all from private donations and galas with silent and live auctions — “typical nonprofit fundraising,” Coenraads said.

But money was not enough.

“I wasn’t going to sit back and assume research was happening and things would work out,” she said. She wanted to figure out the bottlenecks and what would be needed to move the work forward.

She began by looking for scientists who knew about Rett and calling them.

“Everyone helped,” she said. “Everyone gave me the names of a few others. Within six months, I had a plan.”

She explained what was involved:

“You have to get up to speed on the science, which is no easy feat. And after that, you must understand what has been done and, more important, what has to be done.”

If that weren’t daunting enough, she said, “you have to learn the basics of drug development and how to recruit scientists and companies to work on your disease.” And she cautioned that with researchers, “you have to recognize when a project sure is interesting but isn’t necessarily going to move the needle closer to a cure.”

Even after a breakthrough, academics usually are not able to initiate the sort of clinical studies that are needed to show a research discovery can help patients.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time, the discovery will languish,” Coenraads said. “Scientists will move on to their next discovery.”

Once she had gathered enough academic research, she was able to “hit the ground running,” she said, contacting companies and telling them what they wanted to hear: Yes, there was a mouse model of the disease. Yes, there were so-called natural history studies that illustrate what to expect if the disease was not treated.