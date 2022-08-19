Consumer confidence hits record low as prices soar

Members of the public are seen shopping during the Boxing Day sales on December 26, 2021 in Glasgow

UK consumer confidence in the future hit a record low in August due to the soaring cost-of-living and bleak economic prospects.

A "sense of exasperation" about the economy was the biggest driver behind the fall, according to GfK's Consumer Confidence index.

Recent data showed that prices rose at the fastest pace 40 years in July and the UK is heading for recession.

Meanwhile, retail sales fell by 1.2% in the three months to July.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said people were continuing to cut back on non-essential spending, in particular clothing and household goods.

Rachel Barber, legal partner and retail specialist at accountancy firm Deloitte said that because people are pessimistic about the state of the economy, many people "are now postponing major purchases such as electricals and furniture".

Fuel sales also declined in July as people cut down on travel, deterred by petrol and diesel prices as well as the recent hot weather.

Sales volumes nudged up slightly in July, by 0.3%, after a small fall in June, but overall figures show sales have been on a downward trend since summer 2021.

However, overall retail sales were still above pre-Covid levels, the ONS said.

The GfK consumer confidence barometer, which surveys the public about their opinion of the economy, was at its the lowest level this month since records began in 1974.

"These findings point to a sense of capitulation, of financial events moving far beyond the control of ordinary people", said Joe Staton, GfK's client strategy director.

"With headline after headline revealing record inflation eroding household buying power, the strain on the personal finances of many in the UK is alarming," he added.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said that the summer sunshine was responsible for the slight uplift in sales in July: "But most retailers will still be seeing falling volumes in the face of rising inflation."

Inflation - which measure the rate of price rises - hit 10.1% in July and is expected to soar to more than 13% later this year when the latest energy price cap on household bills comes into force in October.

The Bank of England now expects the UK economy to fall into recession later this year and forecasts the downturn will last for 15 months.