Consumer confidence suffers biggest fall since 2008 crisis - live updates

James Warrington
·5 min read
Consumer confidence UK cost-of-living crisis energy inflation tax - AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Consumer confidence UK cost-of-living crisis energy inflation tax - AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Families are now almost as miserable about their household finances as they were during the first Covid lockdown, after the cost-of-living crisis sparked the largest fall in consumer confidence since the 2008 financial crash.

Worries over dwindling disposable income and soaring bills meant consumer sentiment fell to a score of minus 20 in an index compiled by PwC in March. The reading marked a 30-point drop since last June.

The accountancy giant said this was “the biggest sustained fall in the survey since the global financial crisis in 2008”.

PwC said declines were seen among almost every age group, although there was a widening gap between those who felt most optimistic and those who felt least optimistic.

06:54 AM

EasyJet cancels flights due to Covid absences

EasyJet Covid cancellations BA - Matt Alexander/PA Wire
EasyJet Covid cancellations BA - Matt Alexander/PA Wire

EasyJet has been forced to cancel dozens of flights after a fresh surge in Covid cases left it struggling with unusually high sickness levels.

The budget airline cancelled around 60 flights to and from the UK today, out of around 1,645 that were scheduled. British Airways also made a small number of cancellations yesterday.

EasyJet said it had taken action to mitigate the disruption by rostering additional standby crews, however it had been forced to make some cancellations and would consolidate flights where it had multiple options.

It said: "We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause to customers on affected flights. Customers have been contacted and provided with their options which include rebooking onto an alternative flight or receiving a voucher or full refund."

One in 13 people in England are estimated to have had Covid in the week ending March 26 – the highest since the pandemic began.

06:46 AM

London Metal Exchange faces probe over nickel turmoil

London Metal Exchange nickel FCA Bank of England - Yui Mok/PA Wire
London Metal Exchange nickel FCA Bank of England - Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Financial Conduct Authority and Bank of England are launching reviews into the London Metal Exchange after weeks of turmoil that plunged the nickel market into crisis.

The FCA will review the suspension and resumption of the nickel market, while the central bank's Prudential Regulation Authority will review the operations of the LME's clearing house.

In a joint statement, they said: "After a period of stability, the FCA intends to review the LME's approach to managing the suspension and resumption of the market in nickel to determine what lessons might be learned in relation to the LME's governance and market oversight arrangements."

Both watchdogs will also engage with firms who held significant positions in the market to assess the effectiveness of their risk management and governance during the period.

The LME said it welcomed the review. Separately, it announced it would appoint an independent party to conduct its own review into events in the nickel market.

06:33 AM

Households cut back spending

Here's some more detail on the confidence crisis from my colleague Hannah Boland:

Younger age groups were less concerned about inflation, which in February hit its highest level in 30 years, of 6.2pc. “This could be due to more younger people still living at home,” the group said.

Overall, however, households are dialling back spending as they struggle with spiralling energy prices, and are forced to prioritise essentials.

Groceries emerged as the only category on which people were willing to spend more and not less, PwC said, which was likely to be driven by higher prices in supermarkets as food producers pass on inflation.

Lisa Hooker, consumer markets leader at PwC, said: “It’s clear that consumers are having to deal with a significant change in their spending priorities compared to even a year ago, where the index measured a record level of positive sentiment coupled with spending intentions ramping up in more discretionary categories such as leisure and fashion.

“The shift in sentiment is both significant and sudden. Whilst there is still some post-Covid recovery, spending expectations on eating out and going out have plummeted as consumers look to tighten their belt as they face up to cost of living pressures."

06:30 AM

Confidence slumps amid cost-of-living crunch

Good morning.

There are more signs that the cost-of-living crisis is taking its toll, with confidence among British consumers slumping to its lowest level since the 2008 financial crash.

An index compiled by PwC fell to minus 20 in March, representing a 30-point drop since last June. Worries over lower incomes and soaring bills were cited as the main concerns.

It comes after the energy price cap jumped by more than 50pc last week, pushing up bills for the average household by £693. Looming tax rises and sustained inflation are also putting a strain on household budgets.

5 things to start your day

1) Price of a pint of milk to surge by 50pc, industry warns Dairy bosses from the UK and Europe flew into Brussels last week for crisis talks over rocketing feed, fertiliser and fuel costs

2) Government pressures video games firms to ban children from buying ‘loot boxes’ Ministers understood to have told companies that failure to self-regulate would mean new laws to tackle their use of the controversial items

3) German gas plans could cause ‘structural damage’ to its industrial position, Deutsche Bank warns Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut gas supplies to Germany following Berlin’s rejection to make payments in roubles.

4) Government urged to launch skilled refugee visas to address UK’s tech skills shortage Meeting between Zopa Bank and ministers comes weeks after the lender pledged to hire 50 professionals from Ukraine

5) What is going on at Barclays? Latest scandal sparks fresh concern A new man at the top, but the bank's second major embarrassment in six months

What happened overnight

Shares in Asia were mostly higher this morning as gains carried over from a strong finish last week on Wall Street.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced while Shanghai was closed for a holiday. Oil prices nudged higher and US futures were nearly unchanged.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: Belvoir Group, Impax Environmental Markets, Provident Financial (full-year)

  • Economics: Factory orders (UK)

