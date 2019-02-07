Consumer Discretionary and Large Cap: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks have been on a rocky ride given disappointing revenue forecasts by videogame makers. Among the top ETFs, investors saw SPY shed 0.1%, DIA lose 0.4%, and QQQ move 0.3% lower on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.



RCD: Volume 5.05 Times Average



This consumer discretionary ETF was under the microscope as 55,000 shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 12,000 shares and came as RCD gained 0.1% in the trading session.



The big move was largely the result of a strong labor market that has boosted consumers’ confidence and can have a big impact on consumer discretionary stocks like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. RCD has gained 9.9% over the past month and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



PHDG: Volume 4.12 Times Average



This large-cap ETF was in the spotlight as around 63,000 shares moved hands compared with average 16,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as PHDG lost 0.3% in the last session.



The movement can largely be blamed on uncertainty over still unresolved trade tensions, Brexit and global growth slowdown that have raised the need to hedge volatility. PHDG has gained 3.6% in a month’s time.



