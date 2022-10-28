Consumer group says shoppers should be wary of “certified pre-owned” vehicles

The word “certified” is often advertised at dealerships and used-car lots, but what exactly does it mean?

According to Consumers’ Checkbook, the automotive industry began using the term in the 1990′s to reassure used-car buyers worried about bringing home a lemon. “Certified pre-owned” vehicles are marketed as used cars or trucks that have been inspected and refurbished by the dealer.

But certification criteria varies from company to company and consumers are left having to trust inspections are thorough and complete.

“The word ‘certified’ gets used pretty often these days. It doesn’t mean much if they haven’t done the things they’re supposed to do,” said Kevin Brasler, executive editor with Consumers’ Checkbook. “A lot of consumers have been lulled into a sense of security thinking, ‘Oh, this is a good car.’ But the promise is only as good as the dealer selling the car.”

Consumers’ Checkbook reviewed lawsuits and complaints filed with the Better Business Bureau. The non-profit consumer organization said it found certified cars with unreported crashes, flood damage, and in one case, a vehicle that had once been used as a federal crash test vehicle.

“Those cars should never have been certified and probably shouldn’t be back on the market. Yet they were promised as being certified cars having passed all these rigorous checks that really weren’t done at all,” Brasler said.

Brasler said only new-car dealerships can offer a manufacturer-certified used vehicle and the requirements for those certifications change depending on the auto-maker. Other independent sellers can apply their own certification labels with their own list of checks.

“Unfortunately, these checks aren’t being done and a lot of consumers are finding they’re having a lot of problems with cars,” Brasler said.

Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety founder Rosemary Shahan said shoppers should always get a second opinion from an independent mechanic.

“Get your own inspection. Find out everything you can about the condition and history of the car and decide whether you really want it or not,” Shahan said. “I would never buy a certified car because it usually means you’re paying a lot extra.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW