Consumer lender Fintern appoints Chief Risk Officer

3 min read
Fintern, the fast-growing digital consumer lender on a mission to expand access to low-cost personal finance, has appointed Dr. Mark London as Chief Risk Officer.

London, UK --News Direct-- Stockwood Strategy

Prior to joining Fintern, Mark was a Partner at EY, where he specialised in Credit Analytics and led EY's Quantitative Advisory Services team of 200 quantitative analysts. Since joining EY in 2005, Mark has served virtually every major UK bank on the topic of credit modelling and the use of advanced analytics. At Fintern, Mark will leverage his market-leading experience to develop Fintern's next-generation credit technology and improve access to affordable credit. Mark holds a PhD in mathematics and has been a leading advocate for the use of alternative data in fairer credit decisioning.

Gerald Chappell, Fintern CEO, said "I am excited about Mark's vision for Fintern, as well as his passion for using data and analytics to fix the failings of the credit score system and improve access to affordable credit. Given his career track record, he will bring world-class analytics, artificial intelligence and strategic expertise to build on the strengths of the existing management team."

New appointment: Mark London joins Fintern as Chief Risk Officer
On his appointment, Mark London commented: "I am delighted to be joining Fintern at this important time. Fintern's mission to transform consumer credit markets, bypassing a broken credit scoring system that unfairly excludes millions of people from affordable loans, is more relevant now than ever with the economic disruption caused by Covid-19. Using Open Banking and other alternative data we can improve financial lives by bringing affordable and responsible loans to many more people."

Mark added "I am excited about Fintern's commitment to interactive lending. As CRO, I will ensure we share our insights with customers, that we will help them to make decisions that are in their best interest, and that we will provide full transparency on all our lending decisions."

Fintern: seamless experience focused on affordability
Michelle He, Fintern COO and CFO, said "Mark will find an amazing home here at Fintern, and a deep commitment from the entire Fintern team to challenging the traditional lending approach and helping consumers recover as we emerge from Covid-19."

About Fintern

Fintern is a digital consumer lender on a mission to expand access to low-cost personal finance and transform financial well-being. Fintern's next-generation credit technology takes a holistic look at each applicant’s financial situation rather than making a decision solely based on a credit score.

Fintern builds relationships with customers helping them to understand their repayment capacity and credit appetite. Fintern integrates its AI platform with Open Banking to smartly connect the dots in consumers' banking data enabling Fintern to obtain the most accurate view of borrowers' affordability and spending behaviour using up to the minute transaction information. Fintern was founded in 2020 with a team from McKinsey, EY, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and XiaoMi.

Fintern is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, firm reference number 929244, a member of Cifas (the UK's leading anti-fraud association) and registered with the UK Information Commissioner's Office in compliance with the Data Protection Regulations 2018.

Contact Details

Fintern

Sam Power

+44 7400 122813

press@fintern.ai

Company Website

https://fintern.ai/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/consumer-lender-fintern-appoints-chief-risk-officer-483521601

