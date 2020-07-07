Consumer Money Check-ups with Three Free Webinars by Consolidated Credit

The nation's largest nonprofit credit-counseling agency reaffirms their commitment to financial education and addresses personal finance concerns amid the COVID-19 crisis with free webinars

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers continue to face new challenges as a result of the coronavirus, Consolidated Credit will host a series of webinars over the next three months designed to help consumers plan and cope. The webinars start at 1:00 P.M. (EST) on the second Wednesday of each month; registration is now open to the public. Topics include managing financial stress, reverse mortgages, and preparing for natural disasters.

"With record unemployment, losses in income and continued uncertainty, we want to check-in on consumers and give them the opportunity to address financial concerns and prepare for the rest of 2020," says April Lewis-Parks Education Director at Consolidated Credit. The Code Red RX: How to Survive Financial Stress on July 8th will cover:

How to stay CALM when facing financial stress (and what that stands for)

Proven tactics to shed credit card debt

Safe strategies to solve student loan issues

As homeowners deal with income loss and shrining retirement accounts, many are seeking reverse mortgage information. In a down market, senior citizens must seriously consider whether a reverse mortgage is right for them. The August webinar will reveal When a Reverse Mortgage Is a Great Idea – And When It's Not and will cover:

What a reverse mortgage really is (don't listen to the hype)

How to find the best reverse mortgage for your needs

Tips for avoiding scams and rip-offs

Many states nationwide will experience extreme weather events and natural disasters that may damage personal finances. The September webinar Weather and Your Wallet encourages preparedness and helps consumers:

Prepare for any natural disaster without breaking the bank

Take advantage of technology to give you peace of mind

Get help to recover from a natural disaster

As challenges continue to afflict the nation, Consolidated Credit is standing by to help consumers with up-to-date financial education. Free certified financial crisis counseling is also available by calling 800-745-2513.

About: Consolidated Credit, a non-profit organization, has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 27 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

Stress – whether financial or otherwise – isn’t healthy. In fact, it can negatively impact your immune system. And a stressed immune system can’t battle COVID-19 as well as a healthy one. Financial stress can make it difficult to focus in your everyday life. This could lead to poor performance at work, possibly compounding your money problems. Register at www.consolidatedcredit.org to join this free webinar. More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-money-check-ups-with-three-free-webinars-by-consolidated-credit-301088779.html

