Motley Fool

Investors in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have been worried about inflation lately, and the latest reading from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday morning sent shock waves through the stock market. One of the worst performers in the Nasdaq on Thursday was Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM), which prematurely released its quarterly earnings and disappointed shareholders in the process. Shares of Affirm Holdings were down more than 21% on Thursday.