Consumer Reports Says These Are The Best New SUVs You Can Buy Right Now

When you’re shopping for a new SUV, it can be hard to know where to start. Sure, you could test drive every single possible option to figure out which one you like best, but who wants to deal with that many dealerships and all the follow-up calls from salespeople? And how do you even know that the SUV you like best is even a good one to buy?

If you’re looking for a little bit of help in that department, the good news is, our friends at Consumer Reports are here to help. They recently published a list of the best mainstream SUVs that they’ve reviewed. All of the SUVs listed excel in performance, reliability, safety and owner satisfaction. If you’re looking for luxury SUVs, though, you’ll have to wait for that list to come out later.

You probably already know the Toyota Highlander as a popular minivan alternative for families. For 2023, though, it gets a new 265-hp turbocharged four-cylinder instead of the old V6. Interestingly, fuel economy barely improved, but something is a little better than nothing. Overall, Consumer Reports gave the Highlander a score of 80 out of 100.

Nissan Rogue

If you haven’t been paying close attention lately, you might be surprised to see the Nissan Rogue on a “Best SUVs” list that doesn’t end with “To Buy If You Can’t Afford Anything Better.” But when Nissan redesigned the Rogue, by all accounts, it did a great job. Opt for the Platinum trim, and you get some near-luxury features, too. Overall, Consumer Reports gave the Rogue a score of 81 out of 100.

Toyota RAV4 Prime

When Toyota first announced the current RAV4 Prime, we knew it had a homerun on its hands. It’s quick thanks to a hybrid powertrain that makes a little more than 300 hp, but since it’s a plug-in hybrid, it also offers about 40 miles of all-electric range when you want it. Overall, Consumer Reports gave the RAV4 Prime a score of 81.

Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

We’re only on our fourth SUV on this list, and we’ve already included two potential surprises—not that the Hyundai Tucson is known as a bad SUV. It’s just that a lot of people wouldn’t expect to see the Tucson Hybrid ranked ahead of the Toyota RAV4 Prime. And yet, Consumer Reports gave the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid an overall score of 83 compared to the RAV4 Prime’s 81.

Honda CR-V

Honda didn’t do anything particularly exciting or groundbreaking when it redesigned the CR-V, but it didn’t have to. The CR-V was already one of the best crossovers you could buy if you’re looking for a well-rounded ride that’s practical and reliable. The redesign just built on the things that made the previous CR-V so popular and in the end it earned a Consumer Reports rating of 83.

Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Consumer Reports tends to favor hybrids, and while they do cost extra, in the case of the Highlander, it’s not as much as you might expect. A Highlander LE starts at $39,020, while the LE Hybrid starts at $40,620. For the extra money, you can expect to get 35 mpg instead of 25 mpg, which adds up over time. Overall, Consumer Reports gave the Highlander Hybrid a score of 86.

Kia Telluride

Even if you’re still skeptical of Korean automakers, you’ve probably noticed the almost absurd popularity of the Kia Telluride in recent years. And that’s because it’s just a damn good three-row SUV. If you need a minivan alternative, you’re going to have a hard time finding one that beats Consumer Reports’ top-ranked three-row mainstream crossover. Overall, it earned a score of 87.

Subaru Forester

Subaru Forester

Subaru leans hard into its outdoor image, and SUVs like the Forester really are great adventure vehicles. But you don’t need to be a dedicated overlander with a Forester Wilderness to appreciate this compact crossover. The regular Forester offers “...a roomy interior, excellent visibility, commendable fuel economy, simple controls, a comfortable ride, and responsive handling” that anyone will appreciate. Overall, Consumer Reports gave the Forester a score of 87.

Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

If you want a midsize SUV but don’t necessarily need three rows of seating, consider the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid. Not only do you get better fuel economy than in a regular Santa Fe, but you also get an SUV with a more comfortable ride. It won’t win any drag races, but with 225 hp under the hood, it won’t feel slow either. Overall, Consumer Reports gave the Santa Fe Hybrid a score of 88.

Honda CR-V Hybrid

The Honda CR-V already made it onto this list, but it’s the CR-V Hybrid that takes the top spot. While the regular CR-V is rated at about 30 mpg combined, the front-wheel-drive CR-V Hybrid gets 40 mpg combined. All-wheel drive is an option, but that drops fuel economy down to 37 mpg combined. With a great ride and high-quality cabin, you really can’t go wrong with the CR-V Hybrid. Overall, Consumer Reports gave it a score of 88.

