Consumer Reports Says These Are The Most Reliable Cars Of 2024

For most new car buyers, reliability is one of their top concerns, and for good reason. New cars are expensive enough as it is, and no one wants to deal with the cost or hassle that comes with something breaking. Warranties help with the cost, but it’s still frustrating and inconvenient to deal with repairs even if they don’t cost you anything. So if you’re looking for the best reliability possible, what cars should you consider?

Thankfully, our friends at Consumer Reports recently released the results of their annual reliability survey. This year, it included data from more than 330,000 vehicles. Since Consumer Reports only includes vehicles that it has at least two years of reliability data for, newly redesigned models aren’t included. Consumer Reports also included several strengths for each vehicle that made the list. Also, spoiler alert: It’s a lot of Toyotas.

Read more

Toyota Highlander

The Toyota Highlander Hybrid is arguably the best three-row midsize crossover on the market. It gets great gas mileage, rides well and has plenty of room for second-row passengers. It also got a 75 in reliability, making it the most reliable three-row midsize crossover you can buy, as well.

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla might not be the most exciting compact sedan that you can buy, nor does it have the nicest interior. It does, however, get great gas mileage, have comfortable seats and have intuitive controls. Plus, it scored a 77 for reliability.

Acura RDX

Acura RDX

In the world of compact luxury crossovers, the Acura RDX is about as good as it gets. It’s quick and nimble, comfortable and has a luxurious cabin. It’s also the most reliable vehicle in the segment, coming in with a score of 80.

Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4

Five years in, the Toyota RAV4 is starting to show its age, although it still gets good gas mileage and has intuitive controls. If you want something fresher, you can always go with the new Honda CR-V. That said, the RAV4 still scored an 80 for reliability.

Subaru Forester

Subaru Forester

The Subaru Forester offers everything the RAV4 does, as well as a more capable all-wheel-drive system, a spacious interior and great visibility. It also beats the RAV4 in reliability, coming in with a score of 82.

BMW X5

BMW X5

It may come as a surprise that there’s a German luxury vehicle on this list, but there’s a reason Consumer Reports considers it the best midsize luxury crossover on the market. In addition to essentially doing everything incredibly well, it also ties the Forester for reliability with a score of 82.

Toyota RAV4 Prime

Toyota RAV4

You might expect that adding a plug-in hybrid system to the Toyota RAV4 would make it less reliable, but that’s not necessarily the case. It even comes with improved acceleration and a better ride, as well as better fuel economy than the gas-only RAV4. And with a score of 84, it’s also proven to be more reliable.

Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry is due for a redesign soon, but even though it’s not the freshest car in the midsize segment, it’s still one of the best, offering good gas mileage, solid brakes, a nice ride and intuitive controls. With a score of 86, it’s also hard to beat the Camry’s reliability.

Toyota Camry Hybrid

Toyota Camry Hybrid

Like the RAV4 Prime, the Toyota Camry Hybrid takes what makes the gas-only version so desirable and improves on it, giving you better gas mileage, as well as better reliability. With a score of 87, Consumer Reports says the Camry Hybrid is still the best midsize sedan you can buy.

Toyota 4Runner

Toyota 4Runner

If you’re in the market for a rugged off-roader, it’s hard to beat the Toyota 4Runner. A Subaru Forester is probably a better option if you’ll mostly be driving on paved roads and don’t plan to do much serious off-roading, but from a reliability perspective, we can’t blame anyone for going with the 4Runner and its Camry Hybrid-matching score of 87.

More from Jalopnik

Sign up for Jalopnik's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.