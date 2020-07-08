Consumer research shows Budget Direct's Singlish-speaking sock puppet gets Singapore's vote

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent "opinion poll" found that the Budget Direct Insurance sock puppet is a hit with Singaporeans who were more likely to buy when familiar with its playful mascot.

The 'true blue kiasu' Singaporean puppet is the driving force behind many of Budget Direct Insurance's marketing campaigns, leading the search for better value and helping consumers save money on car, motorcycle and travel insurance.

Budget Direct’s mascot, Budsy, is a hit among Singaporeans according to recent brand study. More

The brand mascot, named Budsy, has also provided a useful vehicle through which the award-winning insurer has been able to tackle issues which confuse consumers, by cutting through industry jargon.

And now it appears Budsy's role as a strong marketing tool is secured following results from a recent market research study by independent firm 2CV Research, which found that the fun mascot continues to have positive associations for the brand.

Simon Birch, CEO of Budget Direct Insurance, said: "The brand health survey results are encouraging; our message is clear and is cutting through. Budsy shows we're an insurer who likes to do things differently. He's a friendly value-seeker helping Singaporeans find a better deal and make smart and intelligent choices when it comes to their insurance."

Cohort Communications, the Singapore advertising agency behind the creative for Budget Direct Insurance, added: "We're delighted that Budsy is winning the hearts and minds of Singaporeans and is perceived as an icon of good budget insurance who at the same time is cheeky and fun. The concept helps redefine the traditional tone of insurance advertising in Singapore."

Budsy features in a series of online commercials, as well as print, outdoor billboards and radio adverts around town. He encourages motorists to compare their current car insurance renewal premium with a quote from Budget Direct Insurance. If the renewal premium is cheaper than a quote from Budget Direct, consumers get $100, even if they don't buy.

Budget Direct insurance says that by shopping around and being smarter, consumers really can save money on their insurance. "Many customers have told us they've saved hundreds on car insurance when they switched to comparable cover with Budget Direct Insurance," added Birch.

His words are backed up by the results of a separate independent study conducted by a consumer research firm that showed Budget Direct Insurance offers one of the most competitive deals on car insurance in Singapore. In 2020, ValueChampion named the Budget Direct Comprehensive plan as their top pick for Cheapest Car Insurance for the third consecutive year.

In addition to low prices, Budget Direct Insurance consistently maintains high customer service ratings of 4.6 out of a possible 5 stars on independent reviews platform, Feefo. As a result, the digital insurer has won multiple awards over the years based on over 3,100 verified reviews. Recently, it received the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service 2020 award for achieving the Feefo Gold standard for three consecutive years.

Budget Direct Insurance is part of an international group which provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide. Their brands include Compare the Market in the UK, Budget Direct in Australia and Telesure in South Africa.