Consumer Sentiment in U.S. Plunges to Lowest Since 2011

Consumer Sentiment in U.S. Plunges to Lowest Since 2011
Jordan Yadoo
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early August to the lowest level in nearly a decade as Americans grew more concerned about the economy’s prospects, inflation and the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

The University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index fell by 11 points to 70.2, the lowest since December 2011, data released Friday showed. The figure fell well short of all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The slump in confidence risks a more pronounced slowing in economic growth in coming months should consumers rein in spending. The recent deterioration in sentiment highlights how rising prices and concerns about the delta variant’s potential impact on the economy are weighing on Americans.

“Consumers have correctly reasoned that the economy’s performance will be diminished over the next several months, but the extraordinary surge in negative economic assessments also reflects an emotional response, mainly from dashed hopes that the pandemic would soon end,” Richard Curtin, director of the survey, said in the report.

The expectations gauge plummeted almost 14 points to 65.2, the lowest since October 2013. A measure of consumers’ outlook for the economy over the coming year soured, falling the most since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Only 36% of respondents expect a decline in the jobless rate, down from 52% the prior month, despite record job openings. Consumers also became decidedly downbeat about their income prospects. The gauge of expected personal finances fell to a seven-year low.

The Michigan sentiment index has largely underperformed the Conference Board’s gauge of consumer sentiment in recent months. While in general the Conference Board’s measure places a greater emphasis on views of the labor market, the Michigan survey tends to reflect respondents’ views about their personal financial situations.

However, it’s yet to be seen how rising concerns about the delta variant will impact the Conference Board’s measure when it’s released at the end of the month.

“The text of the report attributes the fall mainly to an intense reaction (perhaps an overreaction) to the Delta wave, and especially an exasperation that perhaps the pandemic will drag on for years,” said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities. “If that is what’s going on, the pessimism should pass as the current wave fades over the next few months.”

U.S. equities resumed their grind higher to record levels after briefly pausing following the report. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes and the dollar fell.

An index of current conditions dropped to 77.9, the lowest since April of last year, according to the survey conducted July 28 to August 11.

Inflation Worries

Consumers expect inflation to rise 3% over the next five to ten years, an increase from the 2.8% seen last month and matching the highest level since 2013. They expect prices to advance 4.6% over the next year, a slight pullback from the 4.7% in the July survey.

Rising prices are having a clear impact on Americans’ budgets, particularly among those with lower or fixed incomes. Nearly a third of those aged 65 or older complained that inflation had lowered their living standards, as did about a fourth of those with incomes in the bottom third or with a high school education or less.

The Michigan report showed buying conditions deteriorated to the lowest since April of last year.

Concerns about the variant have accelerated in recent weeks. A number of U.S. cities have reintroduced mask requirements, and events such as the upcoming New York International Auto Show have been canceled. Meantime, several companies including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Amazon.com Inc. and BlackRock Inc. have all recently pushed back plans to return to the office.

(Adds economist reaction.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Rally Falters With Consumer Anxiety Rising: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities lingered near all-time highs and yields declined after a report showed consumer sentiment fell to the lowest level in nearly a decade. The dollar weakened and crude oil was little changed. The S&P 500 set another intraday record high before turning little changed, with the energy sector leading decliners for a second day. The benchmark index has almost doubled since the pandemic lows reached in March 2020, with the energy sector the biggest gainer during that period.

  • U.S. Inflation Forecasts Keep Rising as Supply Constraints Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- The supply constraints plaguing the U.S. recovery show few signs of dissipating any time soon, weighing on growth and stoking inflation.Forecasters lowered economic growth projections for this year and lifted inflation expectations into 2022 across a variety of metrics, according to Bloomberg’s latest monthly survey of economists.Ongoing supply chain strains and labor market shortages are not only holding back economic growth but also raising costs for companies, said James Knight

  • Dollar dented as consumer sentiment dives

    The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to 70.2 in the first half of this month from a final reading of 81.2 in July. While U.S. producer prices data out Thursday showed surging prices, bolstering the case for the Federal Reserve removing some of its stimulus, it followed U.S. consumer price data on Wednesday, which indicated inflation may be peaking, potentially giving the Fed room to remain accommodative for longer.

  • Peloton is sued for improperly charging sales tax

    Peloton Interactive Inc subscribers have filed a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the maker of at-home stationary bicycles of improperly charging sales tax on memberships in New York, Virginia and Massachusetts. In a complaint filed on Thursday night in federal court in Manhattan, Brandon Skillern and Ryan Corken said Peloton should have treated its $39-a-month "All Access" and $12.99-a-month digital memberships as tax-exempt "digital goods" in the three states.

  • Yardeni Says ‘Roaring 2020s’ to Continue, and Stock Bulls Agree

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s little reason for stock bulls to have an epiphany with the S&P 500 almost doubling from its pandemic lows. But they do have several motives to keep their faith in the equity market.“Earnings have been on fire,” Ed Yardeni, the president of his eponymously named research firm, said on Bloomberg TV’s Surveillance Thursday. “My bullishness is based on my perception that there’s no recession ahead, there’s no credit crunch ahead, and there’s still higher earnings ahead.”With a

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow gains 220 points, or 0.6% to reach a record close amid optimism over contained inflation, infrastructure

    Stocks rose to fresh highs Wednesday to extend gains from a day earlier, with optimism over an in-line sanguine inflation print and passage of a major infrastructure bill in the Senate helping boost equities.

  • Tycoon May Have Shifted Assets to Zimbabwe After U.S. Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s government is pressing ahead with a plan to combine its mining assets under a massive private-public enterprise, even as evidence mounts that the project could be linked to a tycoon sanctioned by the U.S. and U.K.Previously unreported documents, including correspondence among executives and shareholders, show that weeks after Kudakwashe Tagwirei was sanctioned by the U.S., his Mauritius-based Sotic International Ltd. began planning to shift its assets to a newly created

  • Nikola Founder’s Post-Indictment Share Sales Reach $153 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp.’s founder sold more than $76 million of shares in another round of disposals after he was charged with securities fraud, bringing his total divestment to more than $153 million.Former executive chairman Trevor Milton offloaded more than 7.5 million shares, the second such series of transactions since he pleaded not guilty late last month to misleading investors about Nikola. He and his spouse still own some 64.6 million shares, according to a securities filing.Milton

  • Is Robinhood Stock A Buy Right Now After Its Hyped IPO?

    Robinhood stock is one of the hottest IPO stocks despite its rocky initial public offering in July. Is HOOD stock a buy right now?

  • Germany's Delivery Hero not considering offer for British rival Deliveroo

    Delivery Hero cannot bid for Deliveroo for six months, according to British takeover rules, but the Frankfurt-listed company said it could choose to make an offer with the agreement of Deliveroo's board and under some other circumstances. Founded in 2011, Delivery Hero operates in about 50 countries, with particular strength in Asia, where it owns the Foodpanda brand. Despite a jump in sales, Delivery Hero and Deliveroo continue to make losses.

  • Tesla's Musk hopes to make first cars at Berlin plant in Oct

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla hopes to make the first cars at its "Gigafactory" in Gruenheide, near Berlin, in October or soon afterwards, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday. Tesla has pushed back the expected opening of the gigafactory to late 2021, blaming German bureaucratic hurdles. The plant has also faced local public resistance due to environmental concerns.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.3800

    GBP/USD declined below the support at 1.3835 and is testing the next support level at 1.3800.

  • Lower gold prices revive some demand in top hubs

    Physical gold demand in Asia got a fillip this week as consumers snapped up bargains after prices dipped across regions, with premiums in top consumers India and China rebounding to multi-month highs. Dealers in India were charging premiums of up to $5 an ounce, the highest in five months, over official domestic prices — inclusive of the 10.75% import and 3% sales levies — compared with last week's $1 premiums. On Friday, local gold futures were trading around 46,500 rupees per 10 grams, after falling to a four-month low of 45,662 rupees earlier this week.

  • U.S. consumer sentiment plummets in early August to decade low

    (Reuters) -U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade, in a worrying sign for the economy as Americans gave faltering outlooks on everything from personal finances to inflation and employment, a survey showed on Friday. The unexpected reading could give Federal Reserve policymakers pause if it translates in the months ahead to a dent in economic activity. The central bank has been getting closer to a decision on when to begin pulling back the extraordinary stimulus it put in place to shield the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Alibaba Is Having Its #MeToo Moment. What It Means for China’s Tech Stocks.

    The furor over a sexual-assault incident at Alibaba represents peril for China’s tech sector because it lends an additional stick to authorities bent on beating up big online platforms.

  • Disney’s film business is still very much ‘a work in progress’: analyst

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland break down Disney’s Q3 earnings and outlook with Tim Nollen, Macquarie Senior Media Analyst.

  • Donald Trump Yells Question About People Missing Him And You Know What Happened Next

    The former president's question on so-called Reinstatement Day got the treatment on Twitter.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Her Most Callous Coronavirus Claims Yet

    The Georgia lawmaker was called out on Twitter over her latest outrageous comments.

  • Mary Trump Rips McConnell As ‘Greatest Traitor’ Since Robert E. Lee, With 1 Difference

    Donald Trump's niece said it would be difficult "to find anybody in modern times who has so undermined our democracy" as the Senate Republican leader.

  • Mike Lindell Loses It On CNN Reporter As His Cyber Symposium Disintegrates

    The MyPillow guy just pulled out a new excuse for failing to show his supposed evidence of 2020 election fraud.