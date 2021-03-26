Consumer spending fell by 1% in February as Americans were faced with extreme cold weather, the Department of Commerce said on Friday.

Why it matters: Consumer spending is a closely watched economic metric for businesses struggling to recover from weak sales due to the pandemic. Lockdowns, consumer fear over safety, and unemployment have all contributed to the weakness.

Details: The drop comes after consumer spending grew 2.4% in January following "a burst of stimulus-induced spending," according to the Wall Street Journal.

Household income dropped by 7.1%.

Economists expected consumer spending to decrease by 0.7% in February, according to Reuters.

What to watch: Consumer spending is expected to bounce back as new stimulus checks continue to be distributed to Americans.

