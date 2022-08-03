Inflation Threatens to Upend Australia’s Earnings Season

Georgina Mckay
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Consumer spending, demand uncertainty for miners and labor challenges are front and center as Australia’s earnings season ramps up this month.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Investors will be looking to see how Australia’s biggest companies are weathering tough global macro conditions after the country’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 6.3% this year, though still holding up better than the regional stock gauge.

Traders face a mixed reporting season as rising interest rates and inflation pressures threaten to weaken corporate profits despite buoyant domestic economic conditions. The world’s No. 2 miner, Rio Tinto Group, kicked off the season last week by posting a sharp profit decline and halving its dividend, signaling pain ahead for one of the nation’s key sectors.

“Considerable doubt hangs over the path of earnings” amid worries over geopolitics and recession risks, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts led by Jason Steed wrote in a note. “While Australia has fared better than most markets in the year to date, concerns are building as inflation climbs and conditions in the China property market deteriorate.”

Here’s what to watch this earnings season:

Rate Hikes and Spending Habits

The Reserve Bank of Australia has rapidly tightened policy, having raised interest rates by 175 basis points since May, as it joins central banks around the world in trying to prevent consumer prices from spiraling out of control.

Company earnings may shed light on how rate hikes are impacting shoppers as Australian retail sales show signs of cooling. Any changes in consumer spending after the RBA’s moves will be closely tracked, Morgan Stanley analysts led by Chris Nicol wrote in a note.

The rate increases might aid Australian bank’s net interest margins, the broker added. Whether that benefit can boost lenders’ share prices “will set a broader tone for the market,” according to Morgan Stanley. Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia’s largest lender, reports next week.

Key stocks to watch: Woolworths Group Ltd. (YTD +0.2%), Commonwealth Bank (YTD -0.5%), Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. (YTD -16%), JB Hi-Fi Ltd. (YTD -11%), Qantas Airways Ltd. (YTD -8.2%)

Resource Reprieve?

As a lifeline to the Australian economy, the resources sector will be in focus amid sliding iron ore prices, China’s property crisis and increasing cost pressures.

Citigroup Inc. expects a pandemic-fueled materials boom to continue in the near term and boost mining earnings, analysts led by Liz Dinh wrote in a note. Still, JPMorgan downgraded materials to neutral from overweight in its model portfolio due to ongoing macro concerns and an uncertain dividend outlook for miners, the broker said in a note.

Key stocks to watch: BHP Group Ltd. (YTD 4.5%), Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (YTD -6.2%), Champion Iron Ltd. (YTD -16%), Woodside Energy Group (YTD +48%)

Labor Challenges

Commentary on labor problems will be closely watched after companies from miners to airlines have bemoaned staffing gaps.

BHP Group and Rio Tinto have both cited labor shortages as a drag on production. Australia’s national carrier Qantas has also faced backlash after canceling or delaying services due to lack of workers.

“Last results season saw management teams cite the particular difficulties in finding skilled trade professionals,” UBS Group AG analysts including Richard Schellbach wrote in a note. “Companies operating in financial services and technology fields will also provide comments on the challenges they are facing in filling positions in more white collar fields.”

Key stocks to watch: BHP, Fortescue, Woolworths, Qantas, Bega Cheese Ltd. (YTD -38%), Suncorp Group Ltd. (YTD +3.8%)

Dividend Watch

Among companies on Australia’s benchmark, those reporting in August are set to pay out about A$15.29 billion ($10.6 billion) in dividends, a 26% increase from the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Energy shares are expected to lead payment growth in 2022 thanks to soaring commodity prices. Consumer discretionary firms are tipped for the largest decline after some companies in the sector omitted payouts earlier this year.

Miners will also be in the spotlight after Rio slashed its dividend. Still, Citi’s Dinh expects strong cash flows and under-geared balance sheets to allow large miners to deliver high shareholder payouts, according to a note.

The rebound in international tourism may provide scope for travel firms like Qantas Airways Ltd. to reinstate dividends.

Key stocks to watch: BHP, Commonwealth Bank, Newcrest Mining Ltd. (YTD -22%), Qantas, Whitehaven Coal Ltd. (YTD +146%), Ampol (YTD +15%), Kogan (YTD -52%)

(Updates with additional data, chart in dividend section)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Votes to Approve Sweden and Finland Admission into NATO

    The Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a resolution to ratify Sweden and Finland's admission into NATO, a bipartisan move designed to bolster the strategic alliance against Russia as the country wages its war in Ukraine.

  • Guatemala arrests migrant smugglers wanted by the US

    At dawn, police and federal agents with cover from helicopters flying overhead raided a large ranch nestled among the mountains of northern Guatemala, not far from the border with Mexico. Unlike the ranch’s impoverished neighbors, inside authorities found horse stables, a swimming pool, late model vehicles, guns and a still drunk Felipe Diego Alonso, the alleged leader of a smuggling ring that moved migrants from Guatemala north to the United States. The raid was part of several carried out Tuesday in four Guatemalan provinces against a migrant smuggling ring, for which authorities say they’ve documented $2 million in revenue since 2019.

  • Walmart to cut hundreds of corporate jobs - WSJ

    Around 200 jobs are being cut, the WSJ said, adding that the retailer notified employees in its Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters and other corporate offices of its restructuring move. Several companies, including Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc, and Coinbase Global Inc have also been cutting jobs and slowing hiring as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.

  • Argentina Pledges to End Budget Financing Via Money Printing

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina will stop requesting funding from the central bank to finance the government’s operations, new Economy Minister Sergio Massa said after unveiling a package of measures to tame annual inflation running above 60% and shrinking international reserves. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThe government will financ

  • German shepherd was stolen years ago. She and Texas family are about to be reunited

    “My initial thought was, ok, ya right, let me guess, I won a cruise and a million dollars also,” the owner said after learning her dog was found over 600 miles away.

  • Bank of England on brink of biggest rate hike since 1995

    The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by the most since 1995 on Thursday, even as the risks of a recession mount, in an attempt to stop a surge in inflation from becoming embedded in Britain's economy. Most investors and economists predict the BoE will increase its benchmark rate by half a percentage point to 1.75%, its highest level since late 2008 at the start of the global financial crisis, when it announces its decision at 1100 GMT. Britain's main inflation rate has soared to 9.4% - and could hit 15% in early 2023 according to the Resolution Foundation think-tank - as the repercussions of Russia's invasion of Ukraine combine with post-pandemic strains on the world economy.

  • With Lithuania, against Moscow

    Among the allies that have supported Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia, Lithuania is one of the most consistent and active.

  • Explainer: Nord Stream turbine tension puts focus on gas pipeline parts

    Tension over giant turbines that Moscow blames for the reduction of flows via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has put the focus on the equipment it needs to operate. The crucial part is SGT-A65, a Siemens Energy turbine that is 12 metres long, weighs 20 tonnes, and needs to be transported back to Gazprom's Nord Stream Portovaya compressor station following maintenance. It is stuck in transit in Germany, with Russia pointing to outstanding issues around its transport and Western sanctions, while Germany blames Moscow for deliberately holding up the process.

  • BHP to boost nickel exploration spending amid EV boom

    BHP Group will increase its spending on nickel exploration over the next two years to meet growing demand for the raw material used in making electric vehicle batteries, the chief of its nickel operations said on Wednesday. The miner said it has the second largest nickel sulphide resource base globally, based on its land holding, totalling 120,000 hectares, in the Agnew-Wiluna belt in Western Australia. The area has in excess of 7.4 million tonnes of nickel that still remains largely unexplored, Jessica Farrell, Asset President for BHP Nickel West, said.

  • Pakistan’s Rupee, Bonds Surge on Export Payment, IMF Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s currency rose by the most in more than five years and its dollar-denominated bonds surged on higher export-related payments and optimism the beleaguered country is inching toward securing a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanThe rupee rose 4% to close at 228.

  • Tyson Foods ignoring subpoena for meat price gouging probe, NY attorney general says

    Tyson Foods Inc, one of the largest U.S. meat producers, is refusing to comply with a subpoena for a civil probe into possible price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic, New York's attorney general said on Wednesday. Letitia James, the attorney general, asked a state judge in Manhattan to require Tyson to turn over materials including contractual terms, prices, and profit margins for its sales of meat to New York retailers from December 2019 to April 2022. James said Tyson stopped complying after providing "limited" information, based on the Springdale, Arkansas-based company's "novel and unfounded argument" that New York's price gouging law did not apply to meat imported from outside the state.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Walmart Inc. (WMT) is a Trending Stock

    Walmart (WMT) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • A Really Bad Day Just Got Worse at This Silicon Valley Company

    Robinhood , the troubled brokerage that attracted the attention of Gen Z investors, can not catch a break and is laying off 23% of its employees. Things began with the company announcing it had been issued a multi-million dollar fine. CEO Vlad Tenev said the majority of the layoffs will occur for people working in the operations, marketing and program management departments, according to a blog post.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • Moderna aiming to deliver updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters next month

    Moderna Inc. said Wednesday morning that it will have new, updated booster shots for its Covid-19 vaccine ready for delivery in September. Earlier this year, Moderna decided to pursue the development of bivalent vaccines, with each shot comprising 50% the original formula and 50% a new formula. The focus of Moderna's booster efforts over the last eight months has largely been BA.1, the original subvariant of the omicron strain.