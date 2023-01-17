ConsumerCoverage Launches Bold New National Initiative to Help Fund Sustainable Careers and Futures

The Regenerative Futures program awards $6,000 annually to people looking to create a brighter, more sustainable world.

ConsumerCoverage has its eyes on the future. From its beginnings in 2020, this fintech company’s goal has always been to enhance the lives and livelihoods of consumers by providing them with opportunities and support to make informed financial choices to prepare for tomorrow, and they know nothing is more important to futures—financial or otherwise—than taking bold action now to ensure the sustainability of our world.

To share and showcase their hope for and commitment to the future, they’ve launched Regenerative Futures. This program is an ambitious new national initiative that aims to amplify the voices and support the efforts of individuals looking to create a brighter, more sustainable world.

“Whether it’s funding a green-business venture, someone’s participation in courses or workshops, or contributing to a student’s tuition while they study for a sustainable career, Regenerative Futures acknowledges that all of us, at every age and stage of life, should have the opportunity not only dream of a better world but to be a part of creating one,” says Hollay Ghadery, ConsumerCoverage VP of Communications.

This passion is also why ConsumerCoverage has partnered with Atmos Financial—a ground-breaking climate-positive banking solution—to bring this program to the world. “We’re proud ConsumerCoverage has included us in this program,”says Atmos COO Peter Hellwig. “Every cent in your Atmos account funds clean energy, and you get 5% cash-back with sustainable businesses and nationally leading savings rates, all with no monthly fees.”

Learn more about the Regenerative Futures program at www.consumercoverage.com/regenerative-futures

About ConsumerCoverage

Founded in 2020, ConsumerCoverage is a next-generation fintech company connecting consumers with free quotes, resources, and the intel they need to make more informed decisions about their finances. Their Agent Marketplace provides insurance agents with high-intent consumers, using advanced technology and human experience to deliver unparalleled lead gen. The result is a cutting-edge platform that better serves people looking for insurance, as well as businesses and individuals looking to affordably maximize their lead acquisition by up to 5x. Visit ConsumerCoverage.com.

