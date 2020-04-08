Consumers say Pandemic has Changed Their Entire View of the World and Their Own Country, According to FleishmanHillard Study

Majority Believe a Return to "Normal" Life is 17 Weeks Away; One in Five are Predicting it's Anywhere From Five Months to Two Years

ST. LOUIS, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard's TRUE Global Intelligence practice today released the results from its six-country study, COVID-19 Mindset: How Pandemic Times Are Shaping Global Consumers, unveiling how the virus is reshaping our perceptions, behaviors, values and societies.

"This crisis has clarified what really matters to individuals," said Natasha Kennedy, senior partner and global managing director of FleishmanHillard's TRUE Global Intelligence practice. "Consumer behavior has changed, and for many, those changes will persist past the pandemic. For example, consumers are signaling a seismic shift in their future buying behaviors for products and services they deem important. With a clear understanding of how the crisis has changed our expectations and beliefs, organizations can make decisions and communicate relevantly and meaningfully among employees, customers and communities."

Simultaneous surveys of the United States, China, Germany, Italy, South Korea and United Kingdom recently carried out by FleishmanHillard provide a snapshot of various stages and expectations of the crisis, voiced by a cross-section of the population including healthcare workers, people at medical risk and those considered essential workers (65% of working adults), all of whom seem to feel the impact more acutely. While these countries are at various stages of the pandemic, the study illuminated some common experiences, which the agency will continue to track in subsequent studies as attitudes and behaviors shift over time. These include:

Consumers are most confident in their governments, least confident in their employers

Individuals are planning for the long-term and aren't planning to snap back to "normal" life

While most understand there will be layoffs and furloughs, 89% expect employers to be generous and creative in mitigating the impact on workers

Consumers are willing to help organizations support their employees

Consumers plan to be cautious, even when the spread of the virus subsides – with substantial implications for economic and social recovery

The pandemic has changed what people value, and they want new benefits and policies to endure

Nearly everyone has felt the impact

"Our research underscores the indelible importance of the actions taken by organizations now," said Peter Verrengia, senior partner and head of FleishmanHillard's global Recovery and Resurgence practice with deep experience in helping organizations emerge from crises. "The study shows the bigger the threat, economically and socially, the more important it is to create a foundation of confidence based on accountability, transparency, frequent updates and realistic, incremental goals. Well-structured communications, based on values and actions, can acknowledge the pain and challenges we all face today, while helping to improve and even accelerate better outcomes for individuals, organizations and society."

Around the world, despite different systems and experiences, individuals are being united by this common experience.

"What we have seen so far as cities in China begin their early stages of recovery, is a sense of purpose and determination, and a recognition of personal responsibility," said Rachel Catanach, chair of FleishmanHillard's COVID-19 Taskforce and president and senior partner for Greater China. "Workplaces are arranged to maintain healthy distances while still enabling operations to resume. Employers can acknowledge concerns about the health and safety of their employees and customers, but still create an expectation of progress, even if there may be occasional setbacks. With ongoing communications to inform and engage all stakeholders as the return to work rolls out, we believe that organizations can encourage productivity and shared innovation that can speed a sustainable recovery."

FleishmanHillard's new Recovery and Resurgence practice is utilizing the data and insights from the study to provide guidance and communication expertise to organizations as they navigate the current situation and plan for a return to operations.

TRUE Global Intelligence, the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, fielded an online survey of 6,566 adults 18 and older in China (n=1,057), Germany (n=1,131), Italy (n=1,093), South Korea (n=1,043), the United Kingdom (n=1,123) and United States (n=1,119) from March 30-April 3, 2020. The data has been weighted by gender and age in all markets as well as region in the United States. The margin of error is ±1.2% for the global total, approximately 3% in each market, and higher for subgroups. For reference, 10% of respondents corresponds to 151.9 million adults across these six countries.

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2019 PRWeek U.S. Outstanding Large Agency; 2019 Holmes Report North America Large Agency of the Year; ICCO Network of the Year – Americas 2017-2019; Agency of the Year at the 2017 and 2018 North American Excellence Awards; 2018 Large Consultancy of the Year by PRWeek UK; PR News' Best Places to Work in PR 2016-2018; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality 2018-2020; PR Awards Asia 2017 Greater China Agency of the Year; and NAFE's "Top Companies for Executive Women" 2010-2020. The firm's award-winning work is widely heralded, including at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and has 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 50 countries.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumers-say-pandemic-has-changed-their-entire-view-of-the-world-and-their-own-country-according-to-fleishmanhillard-study-301037520.html

SOURCE FleishmanHillard Inc.