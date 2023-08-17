Contact Denver7 recovers more than $50,000 for Coloradans so far this year
Contact Denver7 has recovered more than $50,000 for Coloradans so far this year.
Contact Denver7 has recovered more than $50,000 for Coloradans so far this year.
Uruguayan fintech company dLocal saw its stock surge by over 30% on Wednesday on the news that the payments outfit had tapped former Mercado Libre CFO Pedro Arnt as its new co-CEO. Impressively, dLocal reported revenue of $161 million, up 59% year-over-year and 17% quarter-over-quarter. The company also saw a large jump in profits, reporting gross profit of $70.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 43% year-over-year compared to $49.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 and up 14% compared to $61.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.
More than half of researchers who use Twitter report they’ve reduced the amount of time they spend there or have left altogether, according to a survey of thousands of scientists conducted by Nature.
Vietnamese EV maker VinFast's debut Tuesday on the Nasdaq public exchange was nothing short of remarkable. The automaker, which went public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Black Spade Acquisition, saw shares catapult 68% to close at $37.06 — giving it a valuation of $86 billion, a figure far above Ford, GM and Stellantis. VinFast wants to break into the U.S. marketplace on the retail and production fronts, a plan that includes building a $2 billion EV factory in North Carolina and opening up showrooms in California and other states.
Fashion rules are the pits and it's time to break them all.
The IPO market is seeking stability going into 2024, John Chirico said.
Most Fed officials remained concerned about "significant upside risks" to inflation, implying more rate hikes are possible, but some urged caution.
PayPal's new CEO has a tough job ahead of him when he takes the reins from Dan Schulman on Sept. 27.
It's only $25. The post Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers say this is the best sticky bra they’ve ever worn: ‘Yes! Support and cleavage!’ appeared first on In The Know.
Stock indexes closed lower as investors reacted to minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.
Grout, window frames, door tracks, tires and more: The TikTok darling annihilates built-up grime from nooks and crannies.
iSeeCars analyzed 10.8 million used-car transactions to declare $20K late-model used cars nearly extinct. Ready to be bummed out?
It serves up hot — or cold! — coffee in under a minute and has over 16,000 perfect reviews.
The Dow has led the three major averages over the past month. Some on Wall Street see that as a bullish sign for stocks moving forward.
Snapchat's My AI feature, an in-app AI chatbot launched earlier this year with its fair share of controversy, briefly appeared to have a mind of its own. "My Snapchat AI posted a random 1 second story and isn't replying to me AND IM FREAKED OUT," posted one user, @RyanJKrul on X (formerly Twitter). Did Snapchat Ai just add a picture of my wall/ceiling to their Snapchat story?
Amazon is tightening the purse strings again, raising prices for Music Unlimited subscriptions. This latest increase impacts Prime members and family plan users. The Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan for Prime members is going up from $9 to $10 per month, or $89 to $99 per year. The Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan is shooting up from $16 to $17 per month, or $159 to $169 per year.
The cost of healthcare in retirement is worth considering when planning your budget, Kerry Hannon writes.
See why nearly 43,000 customers are obsessed with this flattering frock.
Growing appetite for weight loss drugs helps trigger an increase in Cardinal Health's revenue forecast.
Netflix released the official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated anime series “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” based on the popular “Scott Pilgrim” comic book series. “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” premieres all eight episodes on November 17. For those unaware of the nearly 20-year-old comic book series, “Scott Pilgrim” was written by Canadian author Bryan Lee O’Malley and centered around an unmotivated musician who is a member of a rock band-- Sex Bob-omb.
Peak XV Partners is in advanced stages of deliberations to lead or fully finance a funding round in Neo Group, an asset management and financial advisory firm, three sources familiar with the matter said. The firm is finalizing an investment of as much as $50 million in Neo Group, which also runs a family office, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the deliberations are ongoing and not public. Peak XV declined to comment.