GTA Residents One Step Closer to Collecting Lottery Prize

Prize Claim Subject to Insider Win Process

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - A group of 47 from the Greater Toronto Area is one step closer to claiming a $500,000 MAXMILLIONS prize from the July 17, 2020 LOTTO MAX draw.

The members of the group are:

Cyndy Metherall of Keswick

Sandra Croft of Scarborough

Alexander Fulham of Keswick

Anthony Knight of Toronto

Brian Brinks of Keswick

Carol Dale of Bowmanville

Carol Hansen of Keswick

Catherine Mitchell of Mississauga

Cindy Jowett of Keswick

Codie Hale of Newmarket

Cole Metherall of Keswick

Craig Black of Toronto

Daniel Harrington of Keswick

David Metherall of Sutton West

Deborah Metherall of Sutton West

Donna Macaulay of Pickering

Gregory Witty of Queensville

Heather Wollin of Keswick

Iva Trudel of Keswick

James Shelson of Keswick

Jason Brinks of Toronto

Jo-Anne Watt of Unionville

Joseph Trudel of Keswick

Judith Richardson of Keswick

Kerri Harris of Keswick

Kristen Macaulay of Bowmanville

Lynda Foden of Keswick

Mark Foden of Keswick

Mark Harrington of Keswick

Mary-Jane Rodgers of Keswick

Mitchell Delenardo of Keswick

Moira Harrington of Keswick

Patrick Fulham of Keswick

Pauline Covi of Oakville

Pauline Fulham of Keswick

Peter Wollin of Keswick

Ricardo Delenardo of Keswick

Rita Bondi of Tottenham

Sharon Bethune of Blue Mountains

Sharon Collard of Baldwin

Stephen McDowell of Keswick

Steven Pendock of Keswick

Suzanne White of Stouffville

Tracey McDowell of Keswick

Walter Metherall of Keswick

Wayne Watt of Unionville

Wendy Witty of Queensville

As Carol Hansen's sister is an employee at an authorized OLG retailer, this prize falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win.

As of today's date, the claimants have completed the first step of a two-step Insider Win process, which included enhanced scrutiny of the prize claim.

To complete the prize claim, the prize will be held for a 30-day waiting period as part of OLG's Insider Win process, in order for OLG to publicize the win. If there are no additional claims on this prize it will be paid to the claimants on December 19, 2020.

If the pay date falls on a day that is not a business day, then the following business day shall be deemed to be the pay date.

The ticket was purchased at Shell on Metro Road in Keswick.

For more information please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.

