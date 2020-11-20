GTA Residents One Step Closer to Collecting Lottery Prize
Prize Claim Subject to Insider Win Process
TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - A group of 47 from the Greater Toronto Area is one step closer to claiming a $500,000 MAXMILLIONS prize from the July 17, 2020 LOTTO MAX draw.
The members of the group are:
Cyndy Metherall of Keswick
Sandra Croft of Scarborough
Alexander Fulham of Keswick
Anthony Knight of Toronto
Brian Brinks of Keswick
Carol Dale of Bowmanville
Carol Hansen of Keswick
Catherine Mitchell of Mississauga
Cindy Jowett of Keswick
Codie Hale of Newmarket
Cole Metherall of Keswick
Craig Black of Toronto
Daniel Harrington of Keswick
David Metherall of Sutton West
Deborah Metherall of Sutton West
Donna Macaulay of Pickering
Gregory Witty of Queensville
Heather Wollin of Keswick
Iva Trudel of Keswick
James Shelson of Keswick
Jason Brinks of Toronto
Jo-Anne Watt of Unionville
Joseph Trudel of Keswick
Judith Richardson of Keswick
Kerri Harris of Keswick
Kristen Macaulay of Bowmanville
Lynda Foden of Keswick
Mark Foden of Keswick
Mark Harrington of Keswick
Mary-Jane Rodgers of Keswick
Mitchell Delenardo of Keswick
Moira Harrington of Keswick
Patrick Fulham of Keswick
Pauline Covi of Oakville
Pauline Fulham of Keswick
Peter Wollin of Keswick
Ricardo Delenardo of Keswick
Rita Bondi of Tottenham
Sharon Bethune of Blue Mountains
Sharon Collard of Baldwin
Stephen McDowell of Keswick
Steven Pendock of Keswick
Suzanne White of Stouffville
Tracey McDowell of Keswick
Walter Metherall of Keswick
Wayne Watt of Unionville
Wendy Witty of Queensville
As Carol Hansen's sister is an employee at an authorized OLG retailer, this prize falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win.
As of today's date, the claimants have completed the first step of a two-step Insider Win process, which included enhanced scrutiny of the prize claim.
To complete the prize claim, the prize will be held for a 30-day waiting period as part of OLG's Insider Win process, in order for OLG to publicize the win. If there are no additional claims on this prize it will be paid to the claimants on December 19, 2020.
If the pay date falls on a day that is not a business day, then the following business day shall be deemed to be the pay date.
The ticket was purchased at Shell on Metro Road in Keswick.
For more information please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.
OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.
All for Here - 100 per cent of OLG's proceeds are invested in Ontario
OLG.ca
Follow on Twitter @OLGtoday
PlaySmart.ca
Knowledge you can bet on.
Follow on Twitter @PlaySmartOLG
ConnexOntario – Problem Gambling Support: 1-866-531-2600
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/20/c6079.html