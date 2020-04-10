Contact Lens Institute Shares New CDC Guidance for Contact Lens Wear and COVID-19

Healthy people who practice safe hygiene habits can continue to wear contact lenses

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Contact Lens Institute is sharing new guidance issued this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding contact lens wear and care amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The clear direction, posted to the CDC's Coronavirus Disease 2019 website, supports continued contact lens wear for people who are healthy and practice safe hygiene habits.

"In the weeks since COVID-19 emerged, many have wondered if it's okay to wear contact lenses," said Dr. Rick Weisbarth, Board Chairman of the Contact Lens Institute. "In a time when there is considerable misinformation and rumor, the CDC has now provided clear, straight-forward guidance as to how contact lens wearers can continue to wear their lenses safely, including following proper lens hygiene habits."

Among other COVID-19-related guidance, the CDC is answering this pressing question:

Should contact lens wearers take special precautions to prevent COVID-19?

Currently there is no evidence to suggest contact lens wearers are more at risk for acquiring COVID-19 than eyeglass wearers.

Contact lens wearers should continue to practice safe contact lens wear and care hygiene habits to help prevent against transmission of any contact lens-related infections, such as always washing hands with soap and water before handling lenses.

People who are healthy can continue to wear and care for their contact lenses as prescribed by their eye care professional.

"Health care providers and their patients are looking for sound, evidence-based recommendations—now more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic. We welcome the CDC's guidance and look forward to additional support from the medical and scientific communities," said Dr. Weisbarth.

Anyone with specific questions about their contact lenses or lens care products should contact their eye care practitioners. In addition, remember to always follow all of the manufacturer's directions for proper lens wear and care.

For more information on healthy contact lens wear and care, visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/contactlenses/index.html.

About the Contact Lens Institute

The Contact Lens Institute (CLI) advances the latest innovations in safe and effective contact lens and lens care products and services that provide unique benefits to patients while satisfying the evolving needs of eye care professionals. The CLI undertakes activities that properly assess, enhance, promote and balance contact lens and lens care industry welfare and growth, including the safe use of products in the marketplace. Its members include Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, CooperVision, and Johnson & Johnson Vision. For more information, visit contactlensinstitute.org.

