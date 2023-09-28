How to make a Contact Poster in iOS 17: Enable the new feature with these simple steps.

Many of us spend a lot of time on our smartphones.

So the manufacturers are making it easier for us to customize and personalize them.

Of course, this is nothing new. Downloading and assigning ringtones to different people and using unique phone cases have been around for years.

Often, these customizations are for the user and have little to no impact on the person on the other end of the line.

But Apple is shaking that up in iOS 17.

iPhone users can create a custom Contact Poster with their name and an image that automatically shows up when calling or messaging another iPhone.

Watch this video to see how easy it is to create a custom Contact Poster on your iPhone.

How to make Contact Poster in iOS 17

Creating a Contact Poster on your iPhone is very simple.

Open the Contacts app and find your entry. This can either be done by scrolling through the app to find your name or at the very top.

Then, tap Edit in the top corner and press Edit again.

This is where the fun starts!

You can customize a pre-existing poster or create a new one by tapping on the plus sign.

There are so many options when it comes to customizing your virtual calling card.

You can use a picture, memoji, emoji or a two-letter monogram.

Once you’ve picked the perfect identifier, you can swipe through for different background options.

Tapping the little circle with a color near the bottom of the screen also lets you customize the color scheme of the background.

But that’s not all!

Tap on your name to change the font style and color.

Once you’re satisfied with your creation, tap Done.

You can save multiple different options, but if you want to delete one, just swipe it up and tap the trash can.

Sharing a Contact Poster

Once you’ve saved or changed your Contact Poster, that’s all you have to do!

If your settings are set to share the Contact Poster with your contacts, it should automatically update on your contacts' iPhones.

Otherwise, it will ask you if you want to share it when you place a phone call or send an iMessage.

To change the sharing settings of your Contact Poster:

open the Contacts app find your card tap Contact Photo & Poster

Here you can toggle the sharing on or off, change the name that is shared with people, and decide if you want the poster to share automatically or for your device to ask first.

How to download iOS 17?

To download the new software, click on the Settings icon on your phone.

Tap General, then tap Software Update. This should show you any available updates that your phone has.

If the update won’t install, it could be due to your phone not having enough space.

Check how much storage your phone has by tapping on iPhone Storage in the General menu.

This will also provide suggestions for places you can clean out to make room, like emptying your recently deleted pictures folder.

