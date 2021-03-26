As contact tracing ebbs in parts of US, NYC stays committed

  • FILE — In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, Maryama Diaw, a contact tracer with New York City's Health + Hospitals battling the coronavirus pandemic, sets up her remote calling system at her home before reaching out to potential patients, in New York. Coronavirus contact tracing programs across the U.S. scaled back their ambitions as cases surged in winter, but New York City has leaned into its $600 million tracing initiative. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
  • FILE — In this Aug. 6. 2020, file photo, Joseph Ortiz, a contact tracer with New York City's Health + Hospitals battling the coronavirus pandemic, uses his tablet to gather information as he heads to a potential patient's home, in New York. Coronavirus contact tracing programs across the U.S. scaled back their ambitions as cases surged in winter, but New York City has leaned into its $600 million tracing initiative. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
  • FiILE — In this Aug. 6. 2020, file photo, Joseph Ortiz, a contact tracer with New York City's Health + Hospitals battling the coronavirus pandemic, disinfects his tablet after leaving a potential patient's home in New York. Coronavirus contact tracing programs across the U.S. scaled back their ambitions as cases surged in winter, but New York City has leaned into its $600 million tracing initiative. (AP Photo/John Minchillo. File)
  • Dr. Ted Long, Vice President of Ambulatory Care at New York City Health + Hospitals speaks during an interview, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in New York. Coronavirus contact tracing programs across the U.S. scaled back their ambitions as cases surged in winter, but New York City has leaned into its $600 million tracing initiative. “This is the danger zone, where we can’t let our guard down,” Long said. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
1 / 4

Virus Outbreak Contact Tracing

FILE — In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, Maryama Diaw, a contact tracer with New York City's Health + Hospitals battling the coronavirus pandemic, sets up her remote calling system at her home before reaching out to potential patients, in New York. Coronavirus contact tracing programs across the U.S. scaled back their ambitions as cases surged in winter, but New York City has leaned into its $600 million tracing initiative. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
JENNIFER PELTZ
·5 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Coronavirus contact tracing programs across the U.S. scaled back their ambitions as cases surged in winter, but New York City has leaned into its $600 million tracing initiative.

The city hired more tracers during the holiday season surge and in early March hit its goal of reaching at least 90% of people who test positive, a mark it hadn’t reached since around Thanksgiving. Last week, the number hit 96%.

Overwhelmed tracing programs elsewhere confronted the wave by switching to automated calls, limiting the types of cases they trace or telling infected people simply to reach out to their contacts themselves.

But New York remains committed, saying tracing helped curb the city’s second surge and is all the more necessary now as vaccination campaigns race to outpace the spread of worrisome viral variants.

“This is the danger zone, where we can’t let our guard down,” contact tracing chief Dr. Ted Long says.

Still, considerable challenges remain. Less than half of people who test positive name anyone they might have exposed to the virus. Some stop answering a blizzard of follow-ups meant to ensure they’re staying isolated.

There’s some debate among public health experts over whether local governments should cut back on contact tracing and focus more on vaccination.

After enduring the country's deadliest coronavirus surge last spring, New York City set up what appears to be the biggest contact tracing effort in any U.S. city, now counting about 4,000 tracers and a $582 million budget for this fiscal year and next. Another $184 million is budgeted for services such as voluntary hotel stays for people who can't isolate at home.

Tracing infected people was easier in mid-August, when the city had about 200 new cases daily. It became a monumental effort by mid-January, when new cases topped 6,000 per day.

Since then, the daily caseload has fallen by about half. Still, the city's five boroughs have infection rates in the top 2% of counties nationwide. Long argues the city's tracing program helped limit the surge to considerably fewer new deaths per person than in the U.S. as a whole.

Tracer Jessica Morris said “it was very intense for two-and-a-half straight months” during the wave.

Slammed with calls to make and callbacks to answer, tracers strove to compress their conversations without skipping important information. “I’ve mastered the art of breaking the ice really efficiently,” she said.

Though responses vary, Morris said she's “usually able to get through to some degree — maybe not full-blown contact sharing, but at least a willingness to stay home” and respond to monitoring.

Some infected people report they were already quarantining so didn't have any contacts. Others simply don’t name names, saying they personally called their contacts and felt they didn't need the city's involvement.

The city's tracing efforts can be intense.

Emmaia Gelman, a graduate student in New York City, said contact tracers called her about 70 times after she tested positive. Each day brought calls, texts or both to monitor her and her two children, who tested negative.

Gelman briefly stopped answering the calls. She also held back some names of people she'd been in contact with before her symptoms emerged, for reasons including the people’s immigration status.

“You’re always wary because you’re putting people’s names on a list,” said Gelman, who said she notified all her contacts before a tracer called her.

Long said the city is now planning to let one person answer for a family.

“But I do stand by our persistence,” he said. “One of the characteristics of our program that I’m proud of is that we’re a group of people that will not give up.”

Faced with their own surges, some other state and local governments decided to dial back their tracing efforts.

In Philadelphia, tracers were stretched so thin that they tried to reach just half of new cases as of early February — and fewer lately as most staffers temporarily switched to helping with vaccination call centers and distribution, Public Health Department spokesman Matt Rankin said.

Chicago began automating calls and instructing recipients to notify their own contacts in December, conducting in-person interviews only in clusters and for cases deemed priorities, according to Health Department spokesperson Alyse Kittner. Automation is enabling the city to reach over 90% of newly diagnosed people, she said.

New York City hasn't needed to take such steps, Long said.

Yet some other public health experts are having second thoughts about U.S. contact tracing efforts.

A new study of 300 people who had antibodies for the virus found that 60% had no idea they had been infected, making it unlikely tracers knew either. The study, which hasn’t yet been reviewed by other scientists, also found that less than 18% had been asked about their contacts.

“Contact tracing is not a tactic that’s going to work well, given the speed and the scale and the stealth with which this virus spreads,” said lead author Denis Nash, a City University of New York epidemiology professor. He argues that resources may be better spent on addressing vaccination disparities, among other strategies.

Philadelphia-based epidemiologist Carolyn Cannuscio saw contact tracing hit its limits as she helped lead Penn Medicine's program. The holiday season surge forced tracers to focus on cases seen as high spreading risks, though tracers have since resumed trying to reach all its patients who test positive.

Still, she said tracing remains valuable and could help answer such questions as whether vaccinated people can transmit the virus.

“We shouldn’t just give up and think, ‘Now is not the time for contact tracing,’” she said.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Bernie Sanders says Biden had the 'courage' to shed moderate past and 'act boldly' on the economy

    Sanders also told The New York Times' Ezra Klein that he was "bitterly disappointed" about losing the minimum wage hike.

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • Joe Biden's first press conference answers at least one question: Mastio & Lawrence

    For Republicans looking for a fall-down-on-the-floor-laughing gaffe from a befuddled president, that Biden press conference was a disaster.

  • ‘Designed to incite’: Tucker Carlson accused of stirring race hate by comparing Tammy Duckworth to the KKK

    Fox News host also called Barack Obama a ‘racial arsonist’

  • Biden condemns Republican efforts to tighten voting restrictions: 'It's sick'

    During the first press conference of his presidency, President Biden denounced recent attempts by Republican lawmakers across the U.S. to enact stricter requirements that could make it more difficult for people to vote, calling the efforts “sick” and "un-American."

  • Elderly man dances after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

    "We long for the vaccine to be able to be well. All we want is to be well, and in my case, I like to entertain myself, talk to friends, be with family, go to the club and dance," said Jose Luis Macedo.Macedo, who resides in Lima, received his first Pfizer vaccine at a local health center on Monday (March 22).He said he is looking forward to receiving his second dose so he can see family and friends and return to the dance floor with his regular dance partner.

  • Nuggets win the day: Five takeaways at the NBA trade deadline

    The Denver Nuggets acquired Aaron Gordon, the Bulls added Nikola Vucevic and the Clippers brought Rajon Rondo back to L.A. at the NBA trade deadline.

  • Biden calls efforts by state legislatures to restrict voting 'sick', 'un-American', and 'despicable'

    "This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle. This is gigantic, what they're trying to do. It cannot be sustained," Biden said in a news conference.

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • ‘We will leave – the question is when’: Biden says 1 May withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan now unlikely

    Experts warn against a hasty withdrawal over fears of violence and government collapse in the country

  • Greece celebrates 200 years of independence in pared-back ceremony

    Greece celebrated 200 years since the start of its struggle for independence from the Ottoman Empire on Thursday with a ceremony to mark a new beginning after years of financial crisis that had to be pared back due to coronavirus restrictions. Prince Charles, heir to the British throne whose father Prince Philip was born in Corfu as part of the Greek royal family, and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin attended the annual independence day parade. French President Emmanuel Macron pulled out because of COVID-19 lockdowns in parts of France.

  • North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into sea

    North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles Thursday morning, Pyongyang's second missile test in a week. South Korea's military said the two short-range missiles were fired 20 minutes apart from North Korea's east coast, traveling about 280 miles before landing in the sea. "This activity highlights the threat that North Korea's illicit weapons program poses to its neighbors and the international community," U.S. Indo-Pacific Command spokesman Capt. Mike Kafka said. South Korea's defense minister and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also condemned the missile test and said they would coordinate with the Biden administration on a response. "North Korea has a history of testing new U.S. administrations with missile launches and other provocations aimed at forcing the Americans back to the negotiating table," The Associate Press reports, adding that compared with Pyongyang's 2017 test-fires of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles, "Thursday's launches were a measured provocation." North Korea hasn't fired any long-range nuclear or ballistic missiles since a 2018 summit between Kim Jong Un and former President Donald Trump, though it is believed to have expanded its nuclear program in that time. President Biden and his advisers are still formulating their North Korea policy, and North Korea has so far rebuffed the Biden team's negotiation overtures. More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersHow to oust Louis DeJoy: A guide for nervous presidents

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Cantlay getting a full dose of the intense golf he likes

    Patrick Cantlay has 14 birdies and an eagle in his two rounds at the Dell Technologies Match Play, and he needed every one of them just to get by. No one is playing better at Austin Country Club. “You've got to expect it every time you tee it up in match play that the other guy could be hot,” Cantlay said after another 1-up victory Thursday, this one over Carlos Ortiz.

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • How two friends made art history buying a $70M digital work

    It took a few minutes for Vignesh Sundaresan and Anand Venkateswaran to realize that they'd parted with $69.3 million for a digital artwork stored in a JPEG file, coincidentally securing their place in art history. “We weren’t sure we won,” said Venkateswaran, describing the nerve-racking final moments of the online auction for a collage of 5,000 images by the artist known as Beeple. Venkateswaran said he and his friend and business partner, Sundaresan, both in their 30s, are still coming to terms with their landmark purchase.

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US

    North Korea on Thursday test-fired its first ballistic missiles since President Joe Biden took office as it expands its military capabilities and increases pressure on Washington while nuclear negotiations remain stalled. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said North Korea’s resumption of ballistic testing threatens “peace and safety in Japan and the region,” and that Tokyo will closely coordinate with Washington and Seoul on the North’s military activities. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for a swift resumption of dialogue to resolve the standoff with North Korea.

  • U.N. confirms report on Saudi threat against Khashoggi investigator

    The U.N. human rights office said on Wednesday it confirmed the accuracy of published remarks by the independent expert who led an investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi alleging that a senior Saudi official had made a threat against her. The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday quoted Agnes Callamard, U.N. expert on summary killings, as saying a Saudi official had threatened she would be "taken care of" if she was not reined in following her investigation into the journalist's murder. Saudi officials did not respond to a request for comment.