How contagious is the coronavirus variant from India? What the science shows

Akshay Syal
·5 min read

Scientists are scrambling to understand what role B.1.617, the variant discovered in India, will play in future surges of Covid-19. The trajectory of the variant, whether it continues spreading at its current pace or slows, will be clearer in the coming weeks.

The B.1.617 variant is one of the factors driving the current crisis in India and neighboring Nepal. It may also be linked to recently rising cases among unvaccinated people in the United Kingdom.

The variant is believed more contagious than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, but as yet there’s no clear evidence it causes more severe disease or more deaths. The same public health measures — masks and social distancing — can prevent the spread of the virus variant, experts say. And while it might have some impact on the vaccines, its mutations will likely not be enough to weaken protection against serious illness, research suggests.

Yet, the B.1.617, which was initially identified in October, is being closely watched as it spreads around the world. It's now been found in at least 44 countries, including the United States, where about 3 percent of the sequenced samples are a version of the B.1.617, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Because of two concerning mutations, the variant from India has been given a scary nickname “double mutant,” an incorrect term that is “completely unhelpful,” said Deepta Bhattacharya, an associate professor of immunobiology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. In fact, all the identified variants of concern — including the B.1.1.7 from the U.K., the B.1.351 from South Africa and the P.1 from Brazil — possess one or more mutations, he said.

“It's misleading to make it seem as if this is something markedly different than the other variants that we've already seen,” he said.

How contagious is it?

Currently, the most contagious form of the coronavirus was reported to be the B.1.117 that has been dominant in the U.K. and Europe since the winter and now makes up three-quarters of coronavirus infections in the U.S.

Last week, the B.1.617 variant, first found in India, was officially classified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization,, which detailed in a report the variant and its three lineages — versions that differ slightly in the mutations in the virus's spike protein.

Early data suggests that one of the lineages, B.1.617.2, which has been detected most frequently in the U.S. and the U.K., may be the lineage associated with the greatest transmissibility. An expert advisory committee for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government said during a press conference May 13 that the variant from India may be as much as 50 percent more transmissible than the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the U.K. However more research is needed, experts say.

Trevor Bedford, a professor of evolutionary biology at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, said the B.1.617.2 variant does seem to be outpacing the U.K. variant in India.

Unlike some of the other variants of concern, the one from India had a few key mutations but not much else that initially concerned him. But in the last week, he has noticed a growing number of the recently sequenced samples in India are of this new variant, rather than of the U.K. variant.

“When this variant was first noticed weeks ago, I didn't ascribe that much to it,” Bedford said. He said that at the time he had likened the surge in India largely to other factors such as low vaccination rates and a lack of social distancing.

He calls the observation “critical" but because of the other factors at play in spreading infection, he is taking the data "with a large grain of salt" for now. 

It's hard to tell exactly how this variant will play out in the U.S., which has seen declines in new cases in recent weeks. If the variant becomes more dominant in some states, it could put more pressure on communities to vaccinate people even more quickly to slow the spread.

Vaccines beat the variants

Bhattacharya, who has lost two family members in India to Covid-19 in recent weeks, is not worried that the changes in this particular variant could render the vaccines ineffective. Even if there are breakthrough infections among vaccinated people, they'll be in better shape, he said.

“This variant seems like it's probably picked up some things that make it more transmissible and that is definitely an area of concern,” he said.

He’s worried about the increased transmissibility because even a small amount can lead to exponential spread and easily overwhelm health care systems, especially in countries with poor vaccination rates.

Research from scientists at Emory University suggests that antibodies generated from the vaccine may be less effective on B.1.617.1, one of the lineages of the variant. The authors found a seven-fold reduction in the ability for antibodies to block the variant as compared to the original virus, for which the vaccine was primarily designed. In comparison, the authors found a roughly four-fold reduction in ability for antibodies to block the variant from South Africa. The Emory research was posted as a preprint study, but has not been reviewed by other scientists or published in a science journal yet.

Despite the reduction, the authors suggest that the vaccines will ultimately work against the variant.

The authors wrote that the experiment “suggests that protective immunity by the mRNA vaccines tested here are likely retained against the B.1.617.1 variant.”

Shane Crotty, a virologist and professor at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, is optimistic that the vaccines will ultimately prove effective against this variant in the real world, as well as in a lab study.

In a recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers from Qatar found the Pfizer vaccine to be 97 percent effective in preventing severe disease and death in patients infected by any form of the coronavirus, including the variants.

“The fact that there is real-world data that shows the Pfizer vaccine works very well against the South African variant, it's quite likely that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be very effective against these new Indian variants, as well,” Crotty said.

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: How worrying is the variant first seen in India?

    The COVID-19 variant first identified in India has been classified as a “variant of concern” by Britain and the World Health Organization, meaning there is some evidence that it spreads more easily between people, causes more severe disease, or might be less responsive to treatments and vaccines. Figures released by Public Health England show cases of the variant first detected in India have tripled in the past week and experts say it's on track to become the most dominant COVID-19 variant in the country. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead, said more information was still needed about the variant's spread globally.

  • Son of top Biden science adviser suffers from 'long COVID'

    Andy Slavitt, a top adviser on the coronavirus pandemic to President Biden, revealed on Tuesday that his teenage son suffers from “long COVID,” a plethora of symptoms that continue to hound people who’ve been sickened with COVID-19.

  • Charles Grodin, Star of ‘Heaven Can Wait,’ ‘Midnight Run,’ Dies at 86

    Charles Grodin, best known for the neurotic comic wit he demonstrated in such films as “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Heaven Can Wait” and “Midnight Run” and for his role in the “Beethoven” movies, died Tuesday at his home in Connecticut. He was 86. The New York Times reported that his son said he died of bone […]

  • There's 'no data' about getting multiple vaccines at the same time: CDC Director

    The next hurdle in the vaccine race is understanding how different vaccines interact with each other.

  • CDC's second-in-command Anne Schuchat to step down

    Her decision reportedly comes after clashes with agency director Rochelle Walensky.

  • Coronavirus variant that first appeared in India arrives in the US. Here's what to know.

    Experts say the India variant probably will not cause great harm in the U.S. because of high vaccination rates, but they are watching it.

  • Tennessee to mandate bathroom signs about transgender use

    Tennessee will become the first state in the United States to require businesses and government facilities open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multiperson bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms associated with their gender identity. Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill Monday that represents a first-of-its-kind law, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group that decried the bill as discriminatory and said the required signs are “offensive and humiliating.” Instead, he told reporters earlier this month that he always had “concerns about business mandates” but was still reviewing the bill.

  • Tesla on 'autopilot' crashes into deputy's vehicle in Washington state

    There were no injuries, but there was significant damage to the patrol vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

  • Slicing and dicing with old knives? Update your collection with these chef-approved winners

    A Top Chef star, an Iron Chef America judge and the executive chef at a New York City hotspot share picks that are truly a cut above.

  • Shark kills surfer off Australian east coast

    A surfer was killed by a shark on Tuesday off the Australian east coast, police said. The man, aged in his 50s, had been surfing off Forster, 220 kilometers (137 miles) north of Sydney, when he was attacked late in the morning, a police statement said. The Ambulance Service said the man could not be resuscitated despite the best efforts of paramedics and bystanders at the scene.

  • Strippers are back on the job but COVID rules are hurting their pay

    When California stripper Brittney, 26, walked into San Francisco’s reopened Gold Club stripping venue again in April after a year, she was confronted with masked-up dancers and just a clutch of patrons. “A lot of times you'll see a lot of girls just sitting around,” said Brittney, who started stripping around two years ago to supplement income from two other jobs. Under guidelines in San Francisco, for instance, strip clubs such as Gold Club that offer food are able to reopen, but strippers and patrons must keep their masks on.

  • Columbus Crew bails on attempted rebrand to Columbus SC after a week following fan outrage

    Columbus SC lasted just one week before the organization bailed on the rebrand and brought the "Crew" name back.

  • 'We don't deserve this': Girl, 10, asks America for help from Gaza City

    Days of continuous Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have left more than 200 people dead in the densely populated enclave, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

  • World's worst pandemic leaders: 5 presidents and prime ministers who badly mishandled COVID-19

    Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko visits a hospital for COVID-19 patients, unmasked, in Minsk on Nov. 27, 2020. Andrei Stasevich\TASS via Getty ImagesCOVID-19 is notoriously hard to control, and political leaders are only part of the calculus when it comes to pandemic management. But some current and former world leaders have made little effort to combat outbreaks in their country, whether by downplaying the pandemic’s severity, disregarding science or ignoring critical health interventions like social distancing and masks. All of the men on this list committed at least one of those mistakes, and some committed all of them – with deadly consequences. Narendra Modi of India Sumit Ganguly, Indiana University India is the new epicenter of the global pandemic, recording some 400,000 new cases per day by May 2021. However grim, this statistic fails to capture the sheer horror unfolding there. COVID-19 patients are dying in hospitals because doctors have no oxygen to give and no lifesaving drugs like remdesivir. The sick are turned away from clinics that have no free beds. Many Indians blame one man for the country’s tragedy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In January 2021, Modi declared at a global forum that India had “saved humanity … by containing corona effectively.” In March, his health minister proclaimed that the pandemic was reaching an “endgame.” COVID-19 was actually gaining strength in India and worldwide – but his government made no preparations for possible contingencies, such as the emergence of a deadlier and more contagious COVID-19 variant. Even as significant pockets of the country had not fully suppressed the virus, Modi and other members of his party held jampacked outdoor campaign rallies before April elections. Few attendees wore masks. Modi also allowed a religious festival that draws millions to proceed from January to March. Public health officials now believe the festival may have been a superspreader event and was “an enormous mistake.” As Modi touted his successes last year, India – the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer – sent over 10 million vaccine doses to neighboring countries. Yet just 1.9% of India’s 1.3 billion people had been fully inoculated against COVID-19 by early May. Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are both accused of mishandling their countries’ COVID-19 outbreaks. Pavel Golovin/Pool/AFP via Getty Images Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil Elize Massard da Fonseca, Fundação Getulio Vargas and Scott L. Greer, University of Michigan Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro did not just fail to respond to COVID-19 – which he derides as a “little flu” – he actively worsened the crisis in Brazil. Bolsonaro used his constitutional powers to interfere in the Health Ministry’s administrative matters, such as clinical protocols, data disclosure and vaccine procurement. He vetoed legislation that would have both mandated the use of masks in religious sites and compensated health professionals permanently harmed by the pandemic, for example. And he obstructed state government efforts to promote social distancing and used his decree power to allow many businesses to remain open as “essential,” including spas and gyms. Bolsonaro also aggressively promoted unproven medicines, notably hydroxychloroquine, to treat COVID-19 patients. Bolsonaro used his public profile as president to shape the debate around the coronavirus crisis, fostering a false dilemma between economic catastrophe and social distancing and misrepresenting science. He has blamed Brazilian state governments, China and the World Health Organization for the COVID-19 crisis, and has never taken responsibility for managing his own country’s outbreak. In December, Bolsonaro declared that he would not take the vaccine because of side effects. “If you turn into a crocodile, it’s your problem,” he said. Bolsonaro’s pandemic mismanagement created conflict within his government. Brazil cycled through four health ministers in less than a year. Brazil’s uncontrolled outbreak gave rise to several new coronavirus variants, including the P.1 variant, which appears more contagious. Brazil’s COVID-19 transmission rate is finally starting to drop, but the situation is still worrisome. Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus Elizabeth J. King and Scott L. Greer, University of Michigan Many countries around the world have responded to COVID-19 with tragically inadequate policies. However, we argue that the worse pandemic leaders are those handful who chose total denialism over ineffective action. Alexander Lukashenko, the longtime authoritarian leader of Belarus, has never acknowledged the threat of COVID-19. Early in the pandemic, as other countries were enforcing lockdowns, Lukashenko opted not to implement any restrictive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Instead, he claimed the virus could be prevented by drinking vodka, visiting the sauna and working in the fields. This denialism essentially left preventative measures and pandemic aid to individuals and crowdfunding campaigns. Over the summer of 2020, Lukashenko stated that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 but that he was asymptomatic, which allowed him to continue insisting that the virus was not a serious threat. Allegedly thwarting the disease and visiting COVID-19 hospitals without a mask also supported his desired image of a strong man. Belarus has just started vaccination efforts, but Lukashenko says he won’t get vaccinated. Currently, fewer than 3% of Belarusians are inoculated against COVID-19. Donald Trump of the United States Dorothy Chin, University of California, Los Angeles Trump is out of office, but his mishandling of the pandemic continues to have devastating long-term consequences on the United States – particularly on the health and welfare of communities of color. Trump at a campaign rally on Oct. 17, 2020, in Muskegon, Michigan, after recovering from COVID-19. Rey Del Rio/Getty Images Trump’s early denial of the pandemic, active propagation of misinformation about mask-wearing and treatments and incoherent leadership harmed the country as a whole – but the outcome was much worse for some groups than others. Communities of color suffered disproportionate illness and deaths. Although African Americans and Latinos make up only 31% of the U.S. population, for example, they account for over 55% of COVID-19 cases. Indigenous Americans were hospitalized 3.5 times more and suffered 2.4 times the mortality rate of whites. Unemployment rates are also disproportionate. During the worst of the U.S. pandemic, they soared to 17.6% for Latino Americans, 16.8% for African Americans and 15% for Asian Americans, compared with 12.4% for white Americans. These crushing gaps amplified existing inequities such as poverty, housing instability and quality of schooling – and will likely continue to do so for some time to come. For example, while the overall U.S. economy shows signs of recovery, minority groups have not made equivalent progress. Finally, Trump’s blame of China for COVID-19 – which included such racial epithets as calling the virus the “kung flu” – immediately preceded a nearly twofold increase in attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the past year. This disturbing trend shows no signs of abating. The Trump administration supported the country’s initial development of the vaccine, an achievement few world leaders can claim. But the misinformation and anti-science rhetoric he broadcast continues to compromise America’s path out of the pandemic. Latest polling suggests 24% of all Americans and 41% of Republicans say they will not get vaccinated. Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico Salvador Vázquez del Mercado, Centro de Investigación y Docencia Económicas With 9.2% of its COVID-19 patients dying from the disease, Mexico has the highest case fatality rate in the world. Recent estimates show that it has likely suffered 617,000 deaths – on par with the U.S. and India, both countries with much larger populations. A combination of factors contributed to Mexico’s prolonged, extreme COVID-19 outbreaks. And inadequate national leadership was one of them. Throughout the pandemic, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sought to minimize the gravity of the situation in Mexico. In the very beginning, he resisted calls to enact a nationwide lockdown and continued holding rallies nationwide before eventually, on March 23, 2020, Mexico shuttered for two months. He frequently refused to wear a mask. López Obrador, maskless, announces a national lockdown on March 23, 2020, after weeks of encouraging Mexicans to keep up their regular routines. Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images Having inherited an underfunded patchwork of health services when he took office in 2018, López Obrador increased health-related expenditures during the pandemic only slightly. Experts said hospital budgets are insufficient to the enormous task facing them. Even before the pandemic broke out, López Obrador’s policy of extreme fiscal austerity – in place since 2018 – had made tackling a health crisis much more difficult by significantly limiting the COVID-19 financial aid available to citizens and businesses. That, in turn, aggravated the economic shock caused by the pandemic in Mexico, feeding the need to keep the economy open all last year, well into the ferocious winter second wave, from which Mexico is only beginning to emerge. Eventually, another lockdown became inevitable. Mexico shut down again briefly in December 2020. Today, mask-wearing is up and Mexico has fully vaccinated 10% of its population, compared with 1% in neighboring Guatemala. Things are improving, but Mexico’s road to recovery is long. [Like what you’ve read? Want more? Sign up for The Conversation’s daily newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sumit Ganguly, Indiana University; Dorothy Chin, University of California, Los Angeles; Elizabeth J King, University of Michigan; Elize Massard da Fonseca, COVID crisis in India: why its public health strategy failedActivist farmers in Brazil feed the hungry and aid the sick as president downplays coronavirus crisis Sumit Ganguly receives funding from the US Department of State. Dorothy Chin receives funding from the Heart, Blood, and Lung Institute of the National Institutes of Health.Elize Massard da Fonseca receives funding from the Sao Paulo Research Foundation and Brazil's National Research Council (CNPq). Salvador Vázquez del Mercado receives funding from the National Council of Science and Technology (CONACYT). Scott L. Greer has received funding from the United States Army Engineer Research and Development Center, US National Science Foundation, and the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies. Elizabeth J King does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Democrats, Growing More Skeptical of Israel, Pressure Biden

    WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s carefully worded statement on Monday supporting a cease-fire between Israelis and Palestinians came amid growing pressure within his own party for the United States to take a more skeptical stance toward one of its closest allies. Biden’s urging of a halt to the fighting — tucked at the end of a summary of a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel — followed a drumbeat of calls from Democratic lawmakers across the ideological spectrum for his administration to speak out firmly against the escalation of violence. It reflected a different tone than the one members of Congress have sounded during past clashes in the region, when most Democrats have repeated their strong backing for Israel’s right to defend itself and called for peace, without openly criticizing its actions. The push is strongest from the energized progressive wing of the party, whose representatives in the House, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, have drawn attention in recent days for accusing Israel of gross human rights violations against Palestinians and of operating an “apartheid state.” But their intensity has obscured a quieter, concerted shift among more mainstream Democrats that could ultimately be more consequential. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Though they have no intention of ending the United States’ close alliance with Israel, a growing number of Democrats in Washington say they are no longer willing to give the country a pass for its harsh treatment of the Palestinians and the spasms of violence that have defined the conflict for years. Underscoring how skepticism around the campaign in Gaza had spread to even some of Israel’s strongest defenders in Congress, Rep. Gregory W. Meeks of New York, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, told Democrats on the panel on Monday that he would ask the Biden administration to delay a $735 million tranche of precision-guided weapons to Israel that had been approved before tensions in the Middle East boiled over. Meeks, a fixture at the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, the most powerful pro-Israel lobbying group, convened an emergency meeting of Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats on Monday night to discuss delaying the arms package, according to a person familiar with the meeting who insisted on anonymity to discuss internal discussions. It came after a number of Democrats raised concerns about sending American-made weapons to Israel at a time when it has bombed civilians, as well as a building that housed press outlets included The Associated Press, an American news agency. A day earlier, 28 Democratic senators — more than half of the party’s caucus — put out a letter publicly calling for a cease-fire. The effort was led by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., at 34, the face of a younger generation of American Jews in Congress. As Republicans pumped out statements squarely blaming Hamas militants, the Democrats’ appeal put the onus on both sides to lay down their weapons — and on Biden to weigh in to demand it. Another sign of the evolution came over the weekend from Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. Menendez is known as one of Israel’s most unshakable allies in the Democratic Party, which he bucked to oppose President Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal with Iran based on Israeli opposition. Yet on Saturday, as the death toll mounted in Gaza and southern Israel, Menendez issued a stern statement saying he was “deeply troubled” by Israeli strikes that had killed Palestinian civilians and the tower housing news media outlets. He demanded that both sides “uphold the rules and laws of war” and find a peaceful end to fighting that has killed more than 200 Palestinians and 10 Israelis. “In response to thousands of rocket attacks fired by Hamas aimed at civilians, Israel has every right to self-defense from terrorists committed to wipe her off the face of the map,” Menendez said. “But no matter how dangerous and real that threat may be, I have always believed the strength of the U.S.-Israeli relationship flourishes when it is based on the shared values of democracy, freedom, pluralism, and respect for human rights and the rule of law.” The Democrats who had been most vocal in their criticism of the Israeli government said they meant to send a message to the president as he mulled how to manage the escalating tensions: that the old playbook Biden used as a senator and as vice president would no longer find the same support in his party. “That hasn’t worked,” Rep. Mark Pocan, a progressive Democrat from Wisconsin, told a top adviser to Biden late last week, he said in an interview on Monday. “We’re going to be advocating for peace in a way that maybe they haven’t traditionally heard.” Republicans and AIPAC have been swift to warn against any perceived weakening of the U.S. commitment to Israel. When Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, who represents the most Jewish district in the country, led a group of 12 Jewish House Democrats in a letter on Friday that stood by Israel but also said Palestinians “should know that the American people value their lives as we do Israeli lives,” AIPAC quietly worked behind the scenes to discourage lawmakers from signing. Republicans have also seen a political advantage in trying to use the most extreme statements from progressive Democrats to try to peel Jewish voters away from the party. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader and a vocal supporter of Israel, condemned Ocasio-Cortez on Monday for her description of Israel as an “apartheid state” and urged the president to “leave no doubt where America stands.” “The United States needs to stand foursquare behind our ally,” McConnell said, “and President Biden must remain strong against the growing voices within his own party that create false equivalence between terrorist aggressors and a responsible state defending itself.” Few Democrats in Congress have gone that far. But over the past few years, many in the party have modified their approach. Much of the shift can be traced to debate over the Iran nuclear deal, when Netanyahu, Israel’s right-wing leader, made a concerted effort to insert himself in American domestic politics to kill the pact being drafted by Obama. He portrayed support for the deal as a betrayal of Israel and worked to drive a wedge between Republicans and Democrats on the issue. Netanyahu’s close alliance with Obama’s successor, Donald Trump, only deepened that partisan divide. But the difference in tone also reflects a broader shift among the Democratic Party over the past decade. As Democratic voters and liberals have become more self-consciously organized around concepts like equity and systemic discrimination, their push for more liberal policy positions on immigration, policing and gun violence at home has reshaped the way many view the conflict in the Middle East and the violence it has produced. Reflexive support for Israel’s right to defend itself or calls for Israel and Palestinian authorities to return to the negotiating table are now viewed by many on the left as “the linguistic equivalent of ‘our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of the latest mass shooting,’” said Jeremy Ben-Ami, the president of J Street, a liberal pro-Israel advocacy group that has worked for years to shift the debate as a counterweight to AIPAC. “That’s no longer good enough,” he said in an interview. “What the United States is doing essentially amounts to international immunity to Israel.” The dynamic was on display last week after Ocasio-Cortez pounced on Andrew Yang, the leading candidate in the New York City mayoral race, for issuing a statement last week “standing with the people of Israel.” “Utterly shameful for Yang to try to show up to an Eid event after sending out a chest-thumping statement of support for a strike killing 9 children,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. (Yang later released a new statement saying that his first was “overly simplistic” and “failed to acknowledge the pain and suffering on both sides.”) That has left some of Israel’s most vocal traditional allies in the party in an awkward position. Mindful of the crosscurrents in his party and home state, where he faces reelection next year, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, has been largely silent since the fighting broke out. Like Menendez, Schumer voted against the Iran nuclear deal, and he represents the largest Jewish population in the country, ranging from secular progressives to politically conservative Orthodox communities. In response to a question asked by a reporter at the Capitol on Monday, Schumer said, “I want to see a cease-fire reached quickly, and mourn the loss of life.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Doctors Explain the Fatal ‘Black Fungus’ Rising Among COVID-19 Patients in India

    The fungal infection is rare in the U.S.—but it has a 54% mortality rate.

  • Biden’s free-money gambit

    Whether appropriate or excessive, an expanded cash benefit for parents is shrewd politics.

  • The It List: 'Broken Harts' probes tragic Hart family murders, 'Minari' comes out on Blu-ray, Olivia Rodrigo's debut album arrives and the best in pop culture the week of May 17, 2021

    Here are our pop culture picks for May 17-23, including the best deals we could find for each.

  • How to reduce anxiety about going maskless in public, according to experts

    "People are nervous about this — I've heard it a zillion times," one expert tells Yahoo Life. "The mask has been their security blanket for 14-plus months."

  • Stephen Miller and 16 other Trump aides are still receiving taxpayer-funded salaries

    The formal presidential transition period ends in July