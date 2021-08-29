Delta variant may double hospitalization risk among unvaccinated; pandemic complicate hurricane disaster prep in La.: COVID-19 updates

The highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus may double the risk of hospitalization among unvaccinated people, according to a new study.

The U.K. study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, is part of a growing body of evidence that suggests the latest delta variant may be causing more severe illness than prior strains.

"This large national study found a higher hospital admission or emergency care attendance risk for patients with COVID-19 infected with the delta variant compared with the alpha variant," researchers found.

The study included more than 40,000 patients with COVID-19, who underwent genome sequencing to determine which variant of the virus they had. Most were unvaccinated. During the course of the study from March 29 to May 23, the delta variant became more prevalent.

The researchers concluded the delta variant may pose a strain on health care systems and resources. This comes as states in the U.S., too, are experiencing shortages of staff, hospital beds and space in morgues.

Oregon and Florida have both needed additional space to hold bodies as hospital morgues and mortuaries are overwhelmed by COVID-19 deaths.

►The risks of getting a blood clot if you contract COVID-19 is far greater than if you receive the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines, according to a new BMJ study. Lead author Julia Hippisley-Cox told USA TODAY the purpose of the study was to demonstrate any risks associated with the vaccine are substantially less than with the COVID-19 infection.

►Contact tracers say the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota is the source of at least 178 COVID-19 infections across five different states. Since the start of the rally, cases in the state have shot up, and the epicenter of the rally, Meade County, is reporting the highest rate of cases in the state.

► Two Oregon counties have requested refrigerated trucks from the state because of mortuaries being overwhelmed with COVID-related deaths. Tillamook County Emergency Director Gordon McCraw said it was not possible to transport bodies to other counties because of infection among staff members.

► Newspaper reporter Brendan Quealy, of the Record-Eagle, said he was punched in the face while covering an anti-masking event near Traverse City, Michigan. Quealy said two men confronted him and one of them shoved him into a fence and punched him in the face with both fists.

Pandemic complicates disaster prep in La. as menacing Hurricane Ida approaches

As Louisianans prepared for explosive Hurricane Ida to make landfall on Sunday, the pandemic presented complications to the typical array of disaster preparations. Louisiana has been overwhelmed with cases, and most hospitals were preparing to continue operating through the storm. Gov. John Bel Edwards said shelters would operate with reduced capacities “to reflect the realities of COVID.”

The storm was arriving on the 16th anniversary of Katrina's landfall as a Category 3 hurricane. Most of the city flooded, almost 2,000 people died, and federal officials estimated the damage at $125 billion. Ida was nearing Category 5 strength as it approached the Louisiana coast.

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Louisiana waned this week, but the state remains firmly in the grips of the worst yet fourth-wave COVID-19 surge. In the past four weeks, Louisiana has reported a total of 99,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the largest four-week total the state has seen since the pandemic began.

– Andrew Capps-Lafayette Daily Advertiser

Conservative radio host who refused vaccine dies

Marc Bernier, a talk radio host in Daytona Beach, Florida, for 30 years and an outspoken opponent of vaccines, died after a three-week battle with COVID-19, WNDB and Southern Stone Communications announced on Twitter Saturday night.

Bernier, 65, of Ormond Beach, has been remembered in recent days as a conservative who sought out and aired others' points of view while airing a morning comment, three-hour afternoon show, weekend shows and specials, such as remote town halls and political debates.

Bernier had issues with vaccines for years. Mel Stack, an attorney and friend who regularly advertised on the program, said Bernier's anti-vaccination views were not based on politics, but personal experience based on how he believed vaccines had impacted people near to him.

– Mark Harper, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Unvaccinated, unmasked teacher causes school outbreak

An unvaccinated, unmasked elementary school teacher infected 22 students and four parents with COVID-19 in California, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While experiencing nasal congestion and fatigue, the teacher taught for two days before getting a COVID-19 test. Although the teacher thought the symptoms were simply allergies, she later tested positive.

The elementary school requires teachers and students to mask while indoors, but the CDC reported that the teacher was unmasked while reading aloud to the class.

"The outbreak’s attack rate highlights the delta variant’s increased transmissibility and potential for rapid spread, especially in unvaccinated populations such as schoolchildren too young for vaccination," according to the report.

– Gabriela Miranda

Florida's mask mandate ban unlawful, judge says

A Florida judge on Friday threw out Gov. Ron DeSantis' order that banned schools from imposing mask mandates, arguing that parents' rights have to have some "reasonable limitation."

The ruling is a blow to the Republican governor, who had threatened school administrators with fines and cut pay if they went through with mandating masks. Several counties imposed mask orders in schools in defiance of the state order.

The districts found themselves in a tug-of-war between DeSantis and the federal government. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona urged the districts to hold out against threats, ensuring them that federal funds designated for COVID relief could be used to make up lost pay.

Schools can impose mask mandates if they have a "compelling state interest," Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper said.

DeSantis plans to appeal the ruling.

