‘Contagious laugh.’ Teen killed in Lexington homicide was beloved Winburn student

One of the children killed in a double homicide off Rogers Road in Lexington Monday evening was a 13-year-old student at Winburn Middle School, according to a letter from the principal which was sent to families of the school.

Winburn Middle School Principal Mike Hale informed families that Deon Williams, a seventh grader at the school, died suddenly Monday. The Fayette County Coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday that Williams was a victim in the double homicide. Hale wrote in the letter that Williams had a contagious smile and was a valued member of the Winburn family.

“With a beautiful smile and contagious laugh, Deon has been a valued member of the Winburn family since he joined us in sixth grade,” Hale wrote in the message.

The other victim in Monday night’s incident was a 5-year-old girl named Skyler Williams. Police were called to the 400 block of Rogers Road Monday and found three people suffering injuries. All three were taken to a hospital. The Lexington Fire Department said the altercation was a “cutting/stabbing” incident.

Police said one person has been charged with two counts of murder and other charges are pending.

“He loved school, his teachers and his friends,” Hale wrote in the letter about Deon. “He will be deeply missed by all those that knew him.”

Hale said grief counselors will be at Winburn Middle School throughout the week to support those affected by the death. Additional counselors from the district will be available for an indefinite amount of time.

Hale encouraged families to talk with their children about the incident and be open about sharing their feelings. Hale said some children like to talk about their feelings, in which the best thing to do is listen and be comforting.

Hale also encouraged parents to be on the lookout for warning signs that your children need extra support, such as excessive fear of darkness, separation or being alone; clinging to parents, not wanting to go to school, change in behavior or eating and sleeping patterns, bed-wetting, nightmares and headaches.

Devine Carama, the director of One Lexington, tweeted just after 11 p.m. that a couple of schools in Lexington will need support after the incident. One Lexington is a program which focuses on using community resources to enhance safety and quality of life in neighborhoods experiencing violent crime, according to the city.

Fayette County Public Schools didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Tragic night for the city man ...” Carama wrote in one tweet. “Don’t even know what to say. So so sad…… Praying for our people tonight. Praying for mental, emotional and physical healing.”

Tragic night for the city man… Don’t even know what to say. So so sad…… Praying for our people tonight. Praying for mental, emotional and physical healing. LORD, WE NEED YOU! — Devine Carama (@DevineCarama) May 3, 2022

A couple of our schools in Lexington will need a strong community presence tomorrow. If you would like to join us in supporting some of our kiddos tomorrow, please reach out! Dcarama@lexingtonky.gov — Devine Carama (@DevineCarama) May 3, 2022

Investigators asked anyone with information about this case to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

