The contagious coronavirus variant first identified in the UK has probably been circulating in the US for many weeks: 'It's very likely it's in every state'

Aylin Woodward
miami airport christmas travel
Travelers wear masks at Miami International Airport on December 24, 2020. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

Cases of a new, more transmissible coronavirus strain that was first detected in the UK have been reported this week in Colorado, California, Florida, and New York.

The four states have confirmed nine cases involving the variant in total. But in all likelihood, it entered the US long before these infections were detected and has been spreading silently for weeks.

None of the infected people have recently traveled outside the US. Charles Chiu, an infectious-disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco, told Business Insider that's "worrisome because it suggests the virus is circulating in our community now." 

Indeed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed last week that the variant had "been transmitted from person to person in the US."

Chiu thinks the variant was introduced into the US in early December or shortly afterwards.

"It's very likely that it's in every state," he said.

The variant is not responsible for the majority of US cases 

More than 30 countries have reported cases of the mutated strain, which was first detected in Kent and London on September 20 and 21. By mid-November, the strain - which geneticists have named B.1.1.7 - was responsible for 28% of cases in London. Three weeks later, that figure jumped to 62%.

UK coronavirus
A sign on England’s M56 motorway informs drivers that all routes into France are closed on December 21, 2020. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

According to Lucy van Dorp, a researcher at University College London's Genetics Institute, the variant most likely crossed the Atlantic after it hit high frequencies in the UK - probably late in the fall.

If the variant follows the same trend in the US as it did in the UK, she said, it may take a few months for it "reach marked frequencies."

Nonetheless, public-health officials in Los Angeles are already searching for the variant among the county's virus samples. Coronavirus hospitalizations and cases have hit unprecedented highs in LA County: Its total infection count doubled from 400,000 to 800,000 in the last month, and the average number of new hospitalizations per day jumped from 790 in early November to about 7,600 on January 2.

No cases involving the variant have been found yet in LA County - all six of California's cases were in San Bernardino and San Diego counties. But mayor Eric Garcetti told the LA Times that he suspects the new variant is a factor in the recent case spike.

"This happened devastatingly quickly. Everybody I talked to said this acceleration was beyond any model and any expectation, so then people say, 'What broke down?' and I've got to think it's partly the strain that was out there," Garcetti said on Wednesday.

hospital nurse los angeles covid coronavirus california
Nurse Michelle Goldson works in the ICU at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital on December 17, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

However, based on genetic data collected in the US to date, Chiu said it's unlikely the strain contributed significantly to the surge in cases.

"It doesn't appear that this strain is prevalent, at least not currently," he said, adding, "I think the evidence so far suggests that we're seeing this in really less than 1% of, of cases. But if this strain is indeed more transmissible, we may start seeing increasing proportion of infections by this strain."

The more we look, the more we'll find

Countless versions of the coronavirus are circulating worldwide, each separated by a handful of tiny changes in its genome. To keep tabs on these strains, researchers genetically sequence samples of the virus and track the changes over time.

But the US genetically sequences less than .01% of its coronavirus cases: only 2.5 out of every 1,000. In the UK, by comparison, labs are sequencing 45 out of every 1,000 cases. That's likely the reason the US missed the new strain's introduction.

"We've done relatively little genomic surveillance in the US compared to the UK. For example, in Connecticut, we've sequenced about 0.3% of the cases. In the UK, their goal is 10% of the cases," Nathan Grubaugh, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Medicine, told Business Insider.

"So the mutation could be more widespread and we just don't know it," he added, also noting that the variant was probably introduced into the US multiple times. 

fauci mask
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, wears a mask during a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting on November 19, 2020. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Many public-health officials assumed the variant was in the US many days before cases were found.

"Given the small fraction of US infections that have been sequenced, the variant could already be in the United States without having been detected," the CDC said on December 22, a week before Colorado officials reported the first case.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on December 21 that the strain was almost certainly in the US already.

"When we start to look for it, we're going to find it," Fauci told PBS NewsHour.

The more researchers sequence patients' samples, the better able they'll be to spot new strains early, van Dorp said.

"There may be other similar variants elsewhere which have not been detected in other regions of the world due to less intensive sequencing efforts," she said.

The new variant may be 56% more contagious

london tier 4 lockdown
A view of a deserted road opposite the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden in London, England, on December 19, 2020. Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The coronavirus typically accumulates two mutations a month, most of which don't affect its infectiousness or deadliness.

But in the case of B.1.1.7, the virus collected at least 17 mutations at once. Some of those mutations affect the virus' spike protein, which it uses to invade cells. That could make it easier for it to infect people.

New research suggests the strain is about 56% more contagious than the original virus that emerged in China. The variant has overtaken all other versions of the virus in the UK since late November. By mid-December, six out of every 10 new coronavirus cases in the UK were the new variant.

Given that spread, and how frequently people travel between the US and UK, "the arrival of this variant in the US was expected," according to the CDC. (There are 16 flights per day from London-Heathrow airport to New York's JFK airport alone.)

At least 27 countries banned travel from the UK last month; the US did not. But travel bans usually aren't sufficient to contain a virus' spread, according to Grubaugh, because the restrictions aren't airtight - essential travel continues. The bans also came too late: By mid-December, the virus had already been reported in at least eight countries. 

"If a country is worried about the new variant being introduced and causing increased local transmission, a more effective plan is to put measures in place to decrease local transmission," Grubaugh said.

Strict adherence to social distancing and mask wearing "will stop the virus, variant or not," he added.

Susie Neilson contributed reporting to this story.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • The Cheneys take on Trump

    One day before the U.S. roused itself from a holiday break, one of the most powerful families in Republican politics issued a double-barreled rebuke of President Trump.

  • Ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management sentenced to death

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co has been sentenced to death, a court in the northern city of Tianjin said on Tuesday, in one of the country's highest profile corruption cases. Lai Xiaomin was convicted of receiving or seeking bribes totalling 1.788 billion yuan ($276.72 million) from 2008 to 2018, when he was also a senior banking regulator, according to the Secondary Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin. Lai, who was expelled from the ruling Communist Party in 2018, was also convicted on a charge of bigamy.

  • Iran issues Interpol arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing as tensions rise

    Interpol rejected previous warrant issued for Mr Trump and other officials in June

  • Wisconsin Gov. Activates National Guard ahead of Charging Decision in Kenosha Police Shooting

    Wisconsin governor Tony Evers mobilized the National Guard on Monday to provide support to law enforcement in Kenosha, ahead of an expected decision on whether to press charges a police shooting.A Kenosha officer shot Jacob Blake, an African American man, in August while responding to a domestic violence call. Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Blake for suspected third-degree sexual assault. A white officer shot Blake several times during the attempted arrest, and Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.Video of Blake's shooting quickly went viral and was followed by a week of riots in Kenosha, during which rioters destroyed dozens of businesses in the city. The riots came in the wake of widespread civil unrest after the police killing of George Floyd, an African American resident of Minneapolis.The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office is expected to announce a decision on whether to charge the officer who shot Blake sometime within last two weeks of January. Governor Evers ordered the National Guard to provide 500 service members to assist Kenosha law enforcement ahead of the district attorney's decision."We are continuing to work with our local partners in the Kenosha area to ensure they have the state support they need, just as we have in the past,” Evers told reporters on Monday. “Our members of the National Guard will be on hand to support local first responders, ensure Kenoshans are able to assemble safely, and to protect critical infrastructure as necessary.”Kenosha mayor John Antaramian and police chief Daniel Miskinis said in a joint statement that the city was preparing for possible unrest."Mayor Antaramian has been informed that the decision is likely to be announced within the first two weeks of January and is working with Chief Miskinis and other partners to protect peaceful demonstration and to guard against unlawful activity," the two said. "Our responsibility to public safety is paramount, and we are preparing for a number of possible public demonstration and safety efforts."

  • At Georgia rally, Trump sounds less certain that victory is at hand

    President Trump campaigned Monday night on behalf of two incumbent Republican senators whose defeat in runoff elections on Tuesday could cost the party its majority in the U.S. Senate and deliver a symbolic capstone to his own time in office. 

  • How many people need to get a COVID-19 vaccine in order to stop the coronavirus?

    It has been clear for a while that, at least in the U.S., the only way out of the coronavirus pandemic will be through vaccination. The rapid deployment of coronavirus vaccines is underway, but how many people need to be vaccinated in order to control this pandemic?I am a computational biologist who uses data and computer models to answer biological question at the University of Connecticut. I have been tracking my state’s COVID-19 epidemic with a computer model to help forecast the number of hospitalizations at the University of Connecticut’s John Dempsey Hospital.This type of computer model and the underlying theory can also be used to calculate the vaccination rates needed to break the chain of transmission of the coronavirus. My estimate is that for the entire U.S., roughly 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated to stop the pandemic. But variation in how people behave in different parts of the country, as well as open questions on whether the vaccine prevents infection entirely or just prevents people from getting sick, add a degree of uncertainty. Cutting off transmissionClinical trials have shown that once a person gets vaccinated for the coronavirus, they won’t get sick with COVID-19. A person who doesn’t get sick can still be infected with the coronavirus. But let’s also assume that a vaccinated person can’t spread the virus to others, though researchers still don’t know if this is true.When enough of the population is vaccinated, the virus has a hard time finding new people to infect, and the epidemic starts dying out. And not everyone needs to be vaccinated, just enough people to stop the virus from spreading out of control. The number of people who need to be vaccinated is known as the critical vaccination level. Once a population reaches that number, you get herd immunity. Herd immunity is when there are so many vaccinated people that an infected person can hardly find anyone who could get infected, and so the virus cannot propagate to other people. This is very important to protect people who cannot get vaccinated.The critical vaccination level depends on how infectious the disease is and how effective the vaccine is. Infectiousness is measured using the basic reproduction number – R0 – which is how many people an infected person would spread the virus to on average if no protective measures were in place. The more infectious a disease is, the larger the number of people who need to be vaccinated to reach heard immunity. The higher the effectiveness of the vaccine, the fewer people need to be vaccinated. Not the same everywhereR0 values differ from place to place because their populations behave differently – social interactions are not the same in rural and urban locations, nor in warm climates compared to cold ones, for example.Using the data on positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths, my model estimates that Connecticut currently has an R0 of 2.88, meaning that, on average, every infected person would pass the virus on to 2.88 other people if no mitigation measures were in place. Estimates at the county level range from 1.44 in rural Alpine, California to 4.31 in urban Hudson, New Jersey.But finding an R0 value for the entire U.S. is especially tricky because of the diversity of climates and because the virus has affected different areas at different times – behavior has been far from uniform. Estimates vary from 2.47 to 8.2, though most researchers place R0 for the entire U.S. around 3.While R0 varies by location and between estimates, the effectiveness of the vaccines is constant and well known. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are 95% and 94.5% effective at preventing COVID-19, respectively. Using values for vaccine effectiveness and the R0, we can calculate the critical vaccination level. For Connecticut, with an R0 of 2.88, 69% of the population needs to be vaccinated. For the entire U.S., with R0 of 3, this would be 70%. In New York City, with an estimated R0 of 4.26 this would be 80%. A lot of uncertaintyWhile the math is relatively simple, things get complicated when you consider important questions for which epidemiologists still have no answers. First, the formula for critical vaccination level assumes that people interact randomly. But in the real world, people interact in highly structured networks depending on work, travel and social connections. When those contact patterns are considered, some researchers found critical vaccination levels to be considerably smaller compared to assuming random interactions.Unfortunately, other unknowns could have an opposite effect. Vaccine trials clearly show that vaccinated people don’t get sick with COVID-19. But it is still unknown whether the vaccines prevent people from getting mild infections that they could pass on to others. If vaccinated people can still be infected and pass on the virus, then vaccination will not provide herd immunity – though it would still prevent serious disease and reduce mortality drastically. A final question that remains to be answered is how long immunity to the coronavirus lasts after a person is vaccinated. If immunity wanes after a few months, then each individual will need repeated vaccinations.It is hard to say with certainty how many people need to be vaccinated in order to end this pandemic. But even so, the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines has been the best news in 2020. In 2021, as a large proportion of individuals in the U.S. get the vaccine, the country will be heading toward the critical vaccination level – whatever it may be – so that life can start to return to normal.[You need to understand the coronavirus pandemic, and we can help. Read The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Pedro Mendes, University of Connecticut.Read more: * Test positivity rate: How this one figure explains that the US isn’t doing enough testing yet * What’s not being said about why African Americans need to take the COVID-19 vaccinePedro Mendes currently receives funding from the National Institutes of Health. In the past he has received research funding from the National Science Foundation, the British Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, the British Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, and the European Union.

  • Covaxin: What was the rush to approve India's homegrown vaccine?

    Critics say the haste in approving government-backed Covaxin smacks of 'vaccine nationalism'.

  • Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo, easing the Gulf crisis

    Saudi Arabia will open its airspace and land border to Qatar in the first step toward ending a years-long diplomatic crisis that deeply divided U.S. defense partners, frayed societal ties and tore apart a traditionally clubby alliance of Gulf states, officials said late Monday. Qatar's only land border has been mostly closed since mid-2017, when Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain launched a blockade against the tiny Gulf state, accusing it of supporting Islamist extremist groups and of having warm ties with Iran.

  • Why did Trump pick fights with Congress he was sure to lose?

    President Trump stood little chance of compelling Congress to change the stimulus package or defense funding bill. So why did he take a stand on both pieces of legislation?

  • Germany heading towards extension of hard lockdown

    The German government and the country's 16 federal states have agreed to extend a strict lockdown until Jan. 31 in an effort to bring coronavirus infections under control, Bild newspaper reported on Monday, without providing a source. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state premiers are scheduled on Tuesday to discuss a possible extension of the lockdown beyond Jan. 10. Germany was more successful than many European countries in keeping the coronavirus in check during the first wave in the spring but has seen a surge in new infections since the autumn.

  • Why Kelly Loeffler's attack ads on Raphael Warnock may backfire

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) "has run the most negative campaign in Georgia history," her Democratic challenger, Rev. Raphael Warnock, said at a recent campaign rally, reports HuffPost. Loeffler and Republican groups backing her campaign, HuffPost notes, have run various attacks on Warnock in the lead up to Tuesday's Senate runoff, which include labeling him a Marxist and suggesting he's covered up child abuse. But the ads may not be riling up Loeffler's supporters as much as they are boosting Democratic turnout, especially among Black voters."The attack ads, the portrayal of Rev. Warnock using historically racist tropes in the ads is insulting," Gwen Mills, the secretary-treasurer of the labor union Unite Here, told HuffPost. "But it's also invigorating in the sense that people aren't going to stand for this. We've heard it a lot."That backlash in addition to a few other key factors seem to be paying off for Democrats. Tom Bonier, the CEO of the Democratic data firm TargetSmart, said Black voters have "been leading the way in increasing Black turnout," and 40 percent of the 102,000 people who cast ballots during early voting in the runoff after sitting out the general election are Black. Read more at HuffPost.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun

  • Trump news – live: Iran issues arrest warrant for president as he attacks Georgia runoff count

    Follow the latest updates

  • Study: Warming already baked in will blow past climate goals

    The amount of baked-in global warming, from carbon pollution already in the air, is enough to blow past international agreed upon goals to limit climate change, a new study finds. For decades, scientists have talked about so-called “committed warming” or the increase in future temperature based on past carbon dioxide emissions that stay in the atmosphere for well over a century. Previous estimates, including those accepted by international science panels, were about a degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) less than that amount of committed warming.

  • FBI found Ghislaine Maxwell using mobile phone data

    Agents were able to pinpoint Ms Maxwell’s exact location, using GPS technology.

  • Venezuela's Socialist Party seats congress following boycotted election

    Venezuela's Socialist Party on Tuesday inaugurated a congress controlled by allies of President Nicolas Maduro, a change that many Western nations have assailed as the product of a fraudulent election. The country's opposition, led by Juan Guaido, who has served as speaker of parliament since 2019, separately seated a committee of legislators in a virtual session, intended to rival the socialist-held National Assembly after the opposition boycotted legislative elections held on Dec. 6. The shift marks a formal consolidation of power for Maduro, who in early 2019 looked vulnerable as the United States and dozens of other countries recognized Guaido as Venezuela's rightful leader.

  • Trump administration reportedly passes over career prosecutor to replace Atlanta U.S. attorney who abruptly resigned

    After the U.S. attorney in Atlanta abruptly resigned, the Trump administration has reportedly bypassed a top career prosecutor to name his acting replacement.U.S. Attorney Byung "BJay" Pak resigned on Monday even though he was previously expected to stay in his position until Inauguration Day, Talking Points Memo previously reported. Now, the Trump administration "is bypassing his first assistant, a career prosecutor, to name a new acting leader from outside the office," Talking Points Memo reported on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by The Wall Street Journal, which noted that normally, the number two official "would take the place of a U.S. attorney upon his departure."Instead, Bobby Christine, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, will reportedly serve as the new acting U.S. attorney in Atlanta. It wasn't clear why Pak departed earlier than expected, but Talking Points Memo reports he cited "unforeseen circumstances" in an internal memo.The news of Pak's early departure came after The Washington Post reported on a leaked phone call in which President Trump pressured Georgia's secretary of state to "find" him enough votes to reverse his loss in the state. On the recording, Trump also accused Pak of being a "never Trumper," according to The Associated Press. In a statement Monday, Pak said serving in the position "has been the greatest honor of my professional career."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • U.S. may cut some doses in half to speed rollout

    The U.S. government is considering giving some people half the dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in order to speed vaccinations, a federal official said on Sunday. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, the federal vaccine program, said on CBS' "Face the Nation" that officials were in talks with Moderna and the Food and Drug Administration about the idea. Moderna's vaccine requires two injections. That would mean people aged 18 to 55 would receive half the current quantity in each of the first and second doses. Slaoui said, quote "We know it induces identical immune response," noting that ultimately it would be up to the FDA to make such a decision. Moderna and the FDA could not immediately be reached for comment. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered more than 4 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed over 13 million doses. The U.S. has also approved a vaccine from Pfizer, which like Moderna's requires two shots. Vaccinations have fallen far short of early targets, as officials had hoped to have 20 million people vaccinated by the end of the 2020.

  • South Korean tanker was boarded by armed Iran Guard forces

    Armed Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops stormed a South Korean tanker and forced the ship to change course and travel to Iran, the vessel's owner said Tuesday, the latest maritime seizure by Tehran amid heightened tensions with the West over its nuclear program. The military raid on Monday on the MT Hankuk Chemi was at odds with Iranian explanations that they stopped the vessel for polluting the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, it appeared the Islamic Republic sought to increase its leverage over Seoul ahead of negotiations over billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen in South Korean banks amid a U.S. pressure campaign targeting Iran.

  • 'Mermaid' lounges in trash on Bali's beach

    Images shared with Reuters showed the mermaid wearing sea blue colored costume laying on discarded bottles as a construction equipment helping with clean up efforts drive past at Bali's Kuta Beach. Dwi Duarsa, who works with Kuta Beach Management Unit told Reuters that the person in costume was posing for a drone photography, and then later joined the volunteers with their mission. Badung City Environmental and Sanitisation office told local media on Sunday (January 3) that the trash washed ashore on Seminyak, Legian and Kuta beaches since Wednesday (December 30). At least 80 tonnes of waste were removed by the weekend..