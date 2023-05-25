Container ship grounded in Suez Canal

Stock image of a container ship passing through the Suez Canal

A ship has grounded in the Suez Canal, "leaving behind" at least four vessels, shipping agent Leth Agencies says.

Tugboats are trying to refloat the vessel, named Xin Hai Tong 23, the company said.

The Suez Canal Authority did not immediately respond to a BBC request for comment.

Two years ago, the Suez Canal, one of the busiest waterways in the world, was impassable for almost a week after a giant container ship became stuck.

"M/V Xin Hai Tong 23 has grounded in the Suez Canal at KM 159/0400 hrs," Leth said in a tweet.

The ship, which sails under the Hong Kong flag, was "not under command" near the southern end of the canal, positioned at an angle next to the canal's eastern side, according to the Marine Traffic ship tracker.

The tracker also showed that there were three Egyptian tug boats surrounding the ship.

M/V XIN HAI TONG 23 has grounded in the Suez Canal at KM 159/0400 hrs - leaving behind 4 vessels from the early convoy in addition to the ordinary group which was planned to enter Suez Canal at about 0600 hrs.



Suez Canal tugs are currently trying to re-float the vessel. — Leth (@AgenciesLeth) May 25, 2023

The Ever Given, one of the largest container ships in the world, blocked the canal for six days in 2021, disrupting global trade.

The ship, operated by Taiwanese firm Evergreen Marine, caused a backlog of hundreds of vessels trying to use the waterway.

Last year, an oil tanker, which was briefly stranded in the canal after a fault with its rudder, was refloated by tug boats.

In March of this year, the breakdown of a container ship in the canal caused minor delays.