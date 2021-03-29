Container ship stuck in Suez Canal on the move

Salvage teams set free a colossal container ship that has halted global trade through the Suez Canal, a canal services firm said, bringing an end to a crisis that for nearly a week clogged one of the world’s most vital maritime arteries. (March 29)

Recommended Stories

  • Container Ship Blocking Suez Canal Freed

    The Suez Canal Authority announced on March 29 that the container ship blocking the canal had been refloated.The authority said navigation in the canal would “be resumed immediately upon the complete restoration of the vessel’s direction.”The ship, the Ever Given, was bound for the “Bitter Lakes waiting area for technical inspection,” the authority said.On March 23, the Ever Given became wedged across the crucial waterway, disrupting global shipping for days. Credit: Suez Canal Authority via Storyful

  • Ship Blocking Suez Canal Refloated, Authority Says

    The Suez Canal Authority announced on March 29 that the container ship blocking the canal had been refloated.The authority said navigation in the canal would “be resumed immediately upon the complete restoration of the vessel’s direction”.The ship, the Ever Given, was bound for the “Bitter Lakes waiting area for technical inspection,” the authority said.On March 23, the Ever Given became wedged across the crucial waterway, disrupting global shipping for days. Credit: Suez Canal Authority via Storyful

  • Giant ship blocking Suez Canal partially dislodged, starting to move

    The bow of the massive container ship blocking the Suez Canal was dislodged early Monday, and a dozen tugboats are now working to put it on course to port so the canal can start clearing the costly backlog of ships waiting to pass through. "It is good news," said Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority. "We are not finished yet, but it has moved." The Ever Given is floatingpic.twitter.com/GNzlzaom8q — Evan Hill (@evanchill) March 29, 2021 The 1,300-foot MV Ever Given wedged itself diagonally across the Suez Canal on Tuesday, blocking all traffic through the busy shipping route. At least 320 vessels are waiting to pass through from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean or vice versa, costing billions of dollars a day. Engineers have been working to clear the ship, digging the protruding bow out from the bank and vacuuming up sand from the bottom of the canal. They had been hopeful that high spring tides accompanying Sunday's full moon would aid the effort. Salvagers cleared the rudder late Friday, allowing the Ever Given's engines to start, The Wall Street Journal reports. Along with intensive dredging efforts, the engineers trying to free the ship were waiting on specialized tugboats that arrived Sunday. It isn't clear how long it will take to clear the channel, which carries more than 10 percent of global shipping trade, or the backlog of ships. There are also concerns about the traffic jam disgorging into the Mediterranean, snarling European ports. Success in clearing the Ever Given will be a relief not just for its Japanese owner, Taiwan-based operator, and the global shipping industry, but also for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi, the Journal reports. Sisi launched a $8.5 billion expansion of the Suez Canal in 2015, painting it as a way to boost government revenues after the tumult of the Arab Spring. "But the changes didn't boost state revenues, and the Ever Given threatened to further disrupt canal income," the Journal said, adding that the canal is still an important source of foreign currency. More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesNike scrambles to distance itself from Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes,' which contain human bloodTrump, in a tuxedo, regales Mar-a-Lago wedding party with complaints about Biden, losing the election

  • Canal service provider says container ship in Suez set free

    Helped by the peak of high tide, a flotilla of tugboats managed to wrench the bulbous bow of the skyscraper-sized Ever Given from the canal’s sandy bank.

  • Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free

    Salvage teams on Monday freed a colossal container ship stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce. The giant vessel headed toward the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south ends of the canal, where it will be inspected, said Evergreen Marine Corp., a major Taiwan-based shipping company that operates the ship. “We pulled it off!” said Peter Berdowski, CEO of Boskalis, the salvage firm hired to extract the Ever Given, in a statement.

  • After 6 Days Stuck in the Suez Canal, the Ever Given Is Finally Free

    Salvage crews finally dislodged the massive cargo ship with some help from high tides.

  • Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

    Egypt's Suez Canal will reopen for shipping traffic in both directions on Monday evening after a giant container ship which had been blocking the busy waterway for almost a week was refloated, with more than 400 ships waiting to pass through. The Suez Canal Authority's chairman Osama Rabie said the channel was navigable after the 400-metre (430-yard) long vessel Ever Given was freed undamaged earlier on Monday.

  • Obama’s Kenyan grandmother, who raised his father, dies

    Sarah Obama, the matriarch of former President Barack Obama's Kenyan family, has died, relatives and officials confirmed Monday. She was at least 99 years old.

  • Watch heartwarming cheers and honks from tugboat crews as the Ever Given ship is finally freed in the Suez Canal

    Videos show boats honking in celebration that the massive cargo boat was finally freed on Monday.

  • ‘Tanker Gang’ Day Traders Piled Into Ship Stocks During Jam

    (Bloomberg) -- As soon as retail investor Calvin Froedge heard that a massive container vessel was stuck in the Suez Canal, he pulled his car over to the side of the road, opened up his laptop and started buying shipping stocks.“It’s a huge shipping chokepoint,” said the American, who lives near another important waterway in Panama. “This is actually kind of a black swan thing.”Froedge is one of an increasingly influential army of day traders who -- like WallStreetBets on Reddit -- is embedded in a network of like-minded souls that swap data in chat rooms and on social media platforms, while also posting a stream of memes. He’s something of a celebrity among members of the so-called ‘Tanker Gang,’ an informal Internet community that has emerged in the last few years to speculate on companies that transport oil and fuels.Before the Suez Canal snarl-up, these tanker-loving investors had been having a tough time, with share prices still struggling to recover from the pandemic. Then the Ever Given came along and stocks surged: Nordic American Tankers Ltd. jumped 15% on Friday, while American line Teekay Corp. rallied 13%. Alexander Hansson, a board member at Nordic American and the son of its founder, bought 50,000 shares of the company on Friday, a filing shows.Salvage teams partly re-floated the Ever Given early Monday in Egypt and its position has been moved by about 80%. Efforts are underway to prepare the giant ship to leave the channel, almost a week after it ran aground. It could take around a week to get all vessels out of the Suez canal corridor, according to Mohab Mamish, the Egyptian president’s adviser for the Suez Canal.“We have already seen positive spot rates movements on the back of the closure,” said Joakim Hannisdahl, the head of research at Cleaves Securities in Oslo, who has been covering the sector for more than a decade. Hannisdahl shares much of his research on Twitter, and is often inserted into memes posted by the Tanker Gang. “I was not familiar with memes before I joined Twitter a few years ago, but they are very entertaining,” he said.Before online communities like the Tanker Gang, it wasn’t easy for retail traders to track the industry, which has a reputation for being a fairly dull corner of the market. Monitoring these companies often requires data that’s locked behind pricey subscriptions. But over the last few years, the market’s been prised open by the likes of Froedge and Hannisdahl, who post hard-nosed analysis on Twitter that sometimes moves stocks.Froedge certainly doesn’t find the tanker market boring. It’s “possibly the most important part of the supply chain of the most important commodity on the planet. A war, a canal closure, tanker stocks go ballistic,” he said, adding that he’d made gains since the blockage on several companies including Nordic American, Frontline Ltd. and SFL Corp. Ltd.The tanker and shipping enthusiasts had been analyzing the Suez situation in Froedge’s private Discord channel, part of his TankerData website that sells market info. One member had been overlaying the Ever Given with the canal’s schematics, figuring out exactly how much of the ship was beached.Tanker shares began tumbling Monday after progress was made on freeing the Ever Given. Frontline dropped as much as 8.2% in Oslo after jumping more than 10% on Friday.Not everyone in the Tanker Gang was convinced that shipping stocks were set to soar. “I expect a small bump on regional rates simply because fewer ships will be available for hire the longer this situation lasts,” Gregory Vousvounis, who is based in Athens and has been investing in oil tanker stocks since 2019, said on Friday before the re-floating. “If this is a week-long closure, I don’t expect material benefit to any stocks other than a positive narrative impact.”(Updates with share move in 10th paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected spelling of Joakim Hannisdahl’s name on second reference in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Giant ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated after huge effort to reopen trade route

    The Ever Given "has successfully floated after the ship responded to the pulling and towing maneuvers," the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement early Monday.

  • Meet the 26-year-old billionaire who’s game to take on Elon Musk and Tesla

    Austin Russell talked with MarketWatch about remote work, Elon Musk and what it's like to be a billionaire.

  • ﻿Someone Paid $5.5 Million for the Only Remaining Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake

    The only other example of this twin-supercharged Cobra was destroyed when it was driven into a lake, killing its owner.

  • Parasitic worms in your shellfish lead a creepy but popular lifestyle

    Parasites do very well for themselves, which is why they are so common in the animal kingdom. Geoffrey Read, CC BYIf you’re an oyster lover, seeing a shaggy worm slither across your appetizer is revolting – even though such worms are harmless to people. An internet search using the keywords “oyster” and “worm” will bring up a large cache of images, each one less palatable than the next. As a biologist, I study invasive species including these mud blister worms. Despite their high gross-out factor, their parasitic lifestyles are fascinating. While parasites do cause harm to their hosts, they are also a crucial piece of the planet’s ecosystem. Shell-boring worms Mud blister worms belong to a larger group of segmented worms, collectively known as polychaetes. “Poly” means many and “chaete” means bristles in ancient Greek. Mud blister worms are one of many species that burrow into the shells of animals like oysters, abalone and scallops, where they spend their entire adult life. Considering the shells of oysters and scallops are made up of calcium carbonate, which has limited nutritional value, it might seem an odd location for a worm infestation. But rather than feeding on the shell itself, these worms create an amazing network of tunnels within the shell’s matrix, using it as a house rather than a food source. This worm, Polydora cornutanhas, uses tentacles to snag passing algae and food particles, while its body remain safely ensconced in the shell of its host organism. The worms feed by protruding their tentacles out of tiny openings in the shell, where they capture food particles from the surrounding seawater. Unlike other parasites, which feed directly on their hosts, mud blister worms invade their hosts’ outer covering and must have food delivered to them for survival. How many worms can a single shell harbor? I once counted more than 120 worms emerging from the shell of a heavily infested Pacific oyster. The surface of the oyster looked like any other, but once it was immersed into a special irritating solution, a stunning number of worms began to rise up, just like a creature in a zombie film. Sibling cannibalism Adult worms are sedentary, meaning they remain within the tunnels they create and do not actively leave their quarters. The offspring of these worms, however, are free-swimming larvae, which are released into the water column after birth and disperse the species throughout the ocean. After mating, females produce an egg case containing thousands of eggs, some of which hatch into larvae and some of which do not hatch at all. The latter become “nurse eggs,” or food that nourish the developing offspring. This is where things get interesting. It’s ‘eat or be eaten’ among larvae. In one of my earliest studies of these worms, my colleagues and I found that in situations where nurse eggs were depleted, larger larvae often viciously attacked and cannibalized their siblings within the egg case. In other situations, the cannibalism occurred even in the presence of nurse eggs. The mother is in charge of releasing the larvae, using a pair of tentacles to rupture the egg cases at a time of her choosing. Because she is solely responsible for liberating the offspring from the egg case, she has complete control over which siblings live and which die. Sibling cannibalism, as brutal as it sounds, is actually quite common across the animal kingdom. Sand tiger sharks, for example, exhibit a similar behavior where siblings fight each other to the death in the womb although, in this case, the mother shark does not exert as much control as a mud blister worm matriarch does. The evolutionary significance of sibling cannibalism – and why it seems to have emerged in animals as far apart on the tree of life as worms and sharks – is still not fully known and remains an active area of evolutionary biology research. Threats to humans and the aquaculture industry Luckily, shell-boring worms pose no threat to humans. Aside from an unexpected protein boost, accidental consumption will not lead to any health problems. Oysters under siege. Federal University of Recôncavo da Bahia and State University of Santa Cruz, CC BY However, these worms are notorious pests in the aquaculture industry. Heavy infestations can cause reduced growth in shellfish, because the mollusk must divert energy from growth to shell repair. In addition, the meat of infested oysters has been reported as having a more “watery” consistency than uninfested oysters. Together, these effects result in a commercial loss for aquaculture farms. In past years, scientist have proposed the use of chemical compounds and the heat-shocking of oysters to control the worms, but there has yet to be a silver bullet for eradication. Perhaps one of the most overlooked facts in zoology is that parasitism is the most predominant lifestyle on Earth and plays an important role in maintaining ecosystems by stabilizing food webs and regulating population sizes. Like many marine invertebrates, the larvae of these worms serve as planktonic food for animals higher up in the food chain, thereby contributing to the overall structure of the marine community. So next time you are at a seafood restaurant and you order a couple of raw oysters, try breaking apart the shells – perhaps after you’ve finished eating. You might discover a few hidden freeloaders. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Andrew David, Clarkson University. Read more:Sea creatures store carbon in the ocean – could protecting them help slow climate change?Scientist at work: I’ve dived in hundreds of underwater caves hunting for new forms of lifeIdentifying aquatic plants with drones could be the key to reducing a parasitic infection in people Andrew David does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • The backlog at the Suez Canal stood at around 400 ships when the Ever Given was freed, and could take a week to clear

    The Ever Given was stuck across the Suez Canal since last Tuesday. Even though it's now free, it's not clear when other ships will be through.

  • There Was a Brief Glimmer of Hope for the Giant Boat Wedged in the Suez Canal

    Satellogic/Handout via ReutersThe cargo ship that has blocked the Suez Canal since Tuesday—and epitomized the mood of a battered and exhausted public—could be freed on Saturday night, some optimistic reports suggest.But, as the ship’s calamitous journey has so far indicated, there is plenty that could still go wrong.Yukito Higaki, president of the Japanese company that owns the Ever Given, said he hoped that a weekend high tide and the dislodging efforts already underway would help to refloat the ship, NBC reported. He also apologized for the multi-billion dollar mess. “We apologize for blocking the traffic and causing the tremendous trouble and worry to many people, including the involved parties,” Higaki said.Releasing Container Ship From Suez Canal Could Capsize ItThe blockade on one of the busiest shipping routes in the world has stalled hundreds of vessels and triggered an unfurling trade crisis. The jam has held up nearly $10 billion in trade each day, according to The New York Times, and added another layer of stress onto an industry already kneecapped by pandemic-induced lockdowns.Bloomberg reports that Ikea is among the slew of companies facing supply-chain issues, which is stressful news to anyone in the market for a cheap bookshelf. The Swedish company is reportedly “considering all options to ensure availability of products.” Construction equipment company Caterpillar “is said to be considering airlifting products if necessary.”In some positive news, the 1,312-foot long Ever Given ship had moved slightly as of Saturday morning, Reuters reports. The ship’s rudder finally began to operate on Friday night, and by the afternoon the stern had moved as well.One Suez Canal pilot told CNN that he believed the ship could be removed by Saturday night. “The locomotives are now full force and the ship is starting to operate its machines,” Hend Fathy Hussein, a spokeswoman for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, wrote on Facebook. “[B]ut it hasn’t been floating yet.”Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a press conference on Saturday that he “could not say” when the ship might be free. Unusually strong winds continue to hinder attempts to move it. Hundreds of ships wait in the Red Sea as the Ever Given remains lodged in the Suez Canal. Mahmoud Khaled/AFP via Getty The BBC reported that 14 tugboats are aiding in Saturday’s refloating efforts. High winds were initially blamed for the grounding, but Rabie said on Saturday that human error may have played a part, too.“The weather was one reason, but maybe there was a technical error, or a human error,” he said.Workers are currently digging out the stuck ship and using tugboats to dislodge it. A worst case scenario, Rabie said, would be removing some of the cargo to lighten the load.The Ever Given has a capacity for 20,000 containers; according to the BBC removing that weight could take “weeks” and require “specialist equipment.” If the ship is not freed on Saturday, the Times reported that its “best chance” might come on Monday, when a high tide is predicted that could helpfully push up water levels.The canal provides a thoroughfare for around 15 percent of global shipping traffic.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Amazon's recent spate of Twitter feuds happened because Jeff Bezos told execs to 'fight back' against critics, report says

    Amazon accounts sent combative tweets at Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren amid a unionization vote at one of the company's warehouses.

  • Storm damage in NJ: Possible tornado rips roof off motel

    Some of the worst of the damage happened in Neptune where strong winds ripped the roof off a motel.

  • The Czech Republic's richest person was among 5 people killed in a heli-skiing crash in Alaska

    Petr Kellner, a finance billionaire, was among the richest people in Europe. He died alongside four others in an accident near Alaska's Knik Glacier.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.