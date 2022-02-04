Container ship towed free after running aground off Germany

The 'Mumbai Maersk' lies surrounded by tugs in the North Sea near the island of Wangerooge, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. The 400-meter container ship got stuck on Wednesday evening about six kilometers north of the East Frisian island of Wangerooge. It was on its way from Rotterdam to Bremerhaven. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — A container ship that ran aground off a German North Sea island has been towed free a day after it got stuck, authorities said Friday.

The 400-meter (1,310-foot) -long Mumbai Maersk ran aground Wednesday night near the island of Wangerooge, on the approach to the port of Bremerhaven. Shipping company Maersk said after the grounding that the crew were safe, there was no pollution and no sign of a hull breach.

Rescuers waited for a high tide overnight to free the vessel after an initial attempt to move it into deeper water failed. Germany’s Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said eight tugs and ships were involved in the successful second attempt.

The ship will be taken to Bremerhaven as quickly as possible, the command said. The ship was en route from Rotterdam to Bremerhaven when the accident happened.

