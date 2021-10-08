Container ships probed in California oil spill
New underwater video shows a small crack in an oil pipeline off the coast of Southern California. It's still unclear how the leak started. Carter Evans has more.
New underwater video shows a small crack in an oil pipeline off the coast of Southern California. It's still unclear how the leak started. Carter Evans has more.
These payouts are unreal!
You decide to make chocolate chip cookies, and you find dense lumps that are impossible to incorporate into anything. Here's how to soften your brown sugar.
The happy accident is peak cuteness.
The suspect of a high school shooting in Arlington, Texas, that injured four was previously bullied because of his family’s wealth, a family spokeswoman said.
The TikTok influencer wore a tropical-printed, cheeky two-piece serving hella cake, but not the kind with frosting.
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, who has been a fixture on Food Network for nearly three decades, is parting ways with the cabler. According to our sister site Variety, who broke the news of Flay’s departure, Flay has been negotiating a new contract with Food Network “for some time,” with his current contract set to expire at […]
NASCAR announced the indefinite suspension of Camping World Truck Series crew chief Eddie Troconis on Wednesday. Troconis, who was on the pit box for the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 Chevrolet driven by Kris Wright for last weekend’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway, was hit for a behavioral violation detailed in sections 12.8.1.c of the […]
Actress Kate Beckinsale, 48, just revealed her super sculpted legs in a brand new photo on Instagram. She says yoga and compound exercises help her stay fit.
"Shark Tank"'s Barbara Corcoran made a fat-shaming "joke" toward Goldberg during Thursday's episode of "The View." Navarro quickly defended Goldberg.
Congratulations are in order - Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are parents! The couple welcomed a son on April 5 and chose a fairly trendy name for their little one: Dakota.
Royal biographer Andrew Mortan reports that Kate Middleton didn't have the energy to bond with Meghan Markle when she joined the royal family.
Dallas County Sheriff's OfficeA bizarre saga in Missouri involving a missing woman who was seen being held captive in a cage has taken a baffling turn as the house where she was apparently kept burned to the ground—immediately after authorities discovered it had been boobytrapped.The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the fire at the home in Windyville, an unincorporated Ozarks community about 160 miles from Kansas City, occurred Monday night, according to the Springfield News-Leader. That’s mo
The apparently homeless man's retort is now trending after an anti-vaccine protester asked why homeless people weren't "dead in the streets with COVID."
A shirtless Max Scherzer joined TBS for an interview that quickly went sideways after the Dodgers beat the Cardinals in the NL wild-card game.
Christopher Schwarzenegger showed off his new slimmer physique on Tuesday while enjoying a day of pampering with mom Maria Shriver, 65, and sister Christina, 30, at a nail salon in Brentwood, Calif.
For a cheapskate like me, it was a welcome surprise that recharging could be so cheap — or even free. But charging can be expensive if you don't plan ahead.
Britney Spears' teenage sons made a rare social media appearance, as they posed for photos and appeared to be in good spirits.
The farmer at Goat Daddy’s Farm posted a video to Facebook about what happened. Here’s more.
I've been in the industry for a long time and noticed rituals and trends go out of style, like throwing the bouquet and matching bridesmaid dresses.
MISSION, Texas — Mexican cartel members dressed in military-like outfits and toting AK-47 rifles have been taunting U.S. soldiers assigned to the southern border, an unprecedented act of aggression, Texas authorities say.