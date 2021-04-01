The Container Store Group Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $16.64 per share and the market cap of $840.1 million, The Container Store Group stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for The Container Store Group is shown in the chart below.





Because The Container Store Group is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 3.1% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. The Container Store Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks The Container Store Group's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of The Container Store Group over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. The Container Store Group has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $916.7 million and earnings of $0.73 a share. Its operating margin is 7.76%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of The Container Store Group at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of The Container Store Group over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. The Container Store Group's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The Container Store Group's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, The Container Store Group's return on invested capital is 5.03, and its cost of capital is 7.58. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of The Container Store Group is shown below:

To conclude, The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about The Container Store Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

