Contaminated eye drops linked to deaths, vision loss

The Wall Street Journal

A strain of a multidrug-resistant bacterium possibly linked to certain nonprescription eye drops has led to newly reported deaths and infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Three people have died and eight have experienced vision loss, the CDC said Tuesday. Sixty-eight patients from 16 states have been infected with a strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium highly resistant to antibiotics, as of March 14, according to the CDC.