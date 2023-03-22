Contaminated eye drops linked to deaths, vision loss
At least eight people have gone blind and four people have had their eyeballs surgically removed, the CDC said.
Two more people have died this week after developing bacteria tied to recalled eye drops.
Some eye drops have been recalled after they were linked to death and eyeball removals due to a bacterial infection.
San Diego researchers believe they’ve found a potential cure to a deadly type of bacteria that’s been linked to recalled eye drops.
The eye drops were contaminated with an antibiotic-resistant form of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an aggressive bacterium, according to the CDC.
Dr. Mike joins "Good Day Philadelphia" to discuss the CDC's warning about a fungal infection spreading at an "alarming rate."
The CDC is calling a fungal spread a threat to public health.
A strain of a multidrug-resistant bacterium possibly linked to certain nonprescription eye drops has led to newly reported deaths and infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Three people have died and eight have experienced vision loss, the CDC said Tuesday. Sixty-eight patients from 16 states have been infected with a strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium highly resistant to antibiotics, as of March 14, according to the CDC.
Two more fatalities as Pseudomonas aeruginosa detected in 16 states
