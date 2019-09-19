Contaminated tap water could lead to 100,000 cases of cancer in the US if people drink it their whole lives. Here's how worried you should be.

Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto via Getty Images





A study from the nonprofit Environmental Working Group found that contaminants in US drinking water could lead to nearly 100,000 cases of cancer among people who drink it for a lifetime.

The study looked at the cumulative effect of multiple pollutants, including arsenic and radioactive contaminants.

High-risk communities include those who rely on small groundwater systems or live in dry climates like California's Central Valley.

Out of most US taps comes a steady stream of clear water — but it's not always easy to tell what might lurk in it. Contaminants like arsenic or radium have no smell, color, or taste, making them nearly impossible to identify without a test.

In some cases, a single water system could carry multiple contaminants. Public water supplies in California's Central Valley, for instance, have been known to harbor both nitrates and trihalomethanes, a group of chemicals associated with an increased risk of rectal, colon, and bladder cancers.

Exposure to multiple contaminants over time can have a cumulative effect on your health. The more contaminants we consume through water — and the longer we consume them — the greater our chance of getting sick from them.

The watchdog Environmental Working Group set out to quantify this risk among tap water drinkers in the US. The researchers looked at 22 cancer-causing chemicals that were found in US drinking water from 2010 to 2017. Based on this data, they determined that water pollutants could lead to more than 100,000 cases of cancer among people who consume them for life.

Put another way, researchers predicted that four out of every 10,000 people who drink contaminated water for life could develop cancer as a result.

"This is a really conservative estimate," Sydney Evans, the study's lead author, told Business Insider. "We only looked at 22 carcinogenic contaminants, but those are definitely not the only contaminants present."

The study identified arsenic as a contaminant that could lead to 45,000 cases of cancer

The EWG study focused on three types of pollutants: arsenic, radioactive contaminants, and disinfection byproducts — chemicals that form when a disinfectant reacts with natural compounds in water (trihalomethanes belong to this category). Disinfection byproducts accounted for roughly 45,000 of the cancer cases predicted by the researchers. Arsenic accounted for another 45,000.

Radioactive contaminants like radium and uranium, meanwhile, accounted for about 4,500 cases.

The rest of the cases were associated with chemicals present in much smaller amounts, like benzene and hexavalent chromium (a chemical that can turn clear water yellow).

These chemicals aren't necessarily all present in any one water system — some are concentrated in certain areas. Arsenic, for instance, is more prevalent in water systems in the western US, particularly Arizona and California. Since arsenic occurs naturally in the Earth's crust, it tends to pollute groundwater as opposed to surface water.

Evans said disinfection byproducts, on the other hand, are more prevalent in surface-water systems, which include lakes and streams, because those systems are legally required to add a disinfectant like chlorine to the water supply.

But she noted that chemicals were excluded from the study if public water systems hadn't extensively monitored them or if a government agency hadn't linked them to cancer.

The researchers also weren't able to examine drinking water that came from private wells, which the EPA doesn't monitor. Instead, they looked at data for the approximately 279 million people served by public water systems (about 86% of the US population).