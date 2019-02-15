How Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEMKT:MCF) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

If you’re interested in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEMKT:MCF), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk’ in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What does MCF’s beta value mean to investors?

Zooming in on Contango Oil & Gas, we see it has a five year beta of 1.7. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market the market. If this beta value holds true in the future, Contango Oil & Gas shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Contango Oil & Gas’s revenue and earnings in the image below.

AMEX:MCF Income Statement Export February 15th 19

Could MCF’s size cause it to be more volatile?

Contango Oil & Gas is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of US$132m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Contango Oil & Gas share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there’s plenty more to learn. In order to fully understand whether MCF is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Contango Oil & Gas’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for MCF’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for MCF’s outlook. Past Track Record: Has MCF been consistently performing well irrespective of the ups and downs in the market? Go into more detail in the past performance analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of MCF’s historicals for more clarity. Other Interesting Stocks: It’s worth checking to see how MCF measures up against other companies on valuation. You could start with this free list of prospective options.

