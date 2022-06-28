Contempt case against CT lawyer who accused judges of conspiring to steer cases is postponed, again

A Superior Court judge has postponed for another week a contempt hearing against a divorce lawyer Nickola Cunha, who is accused of making inflammatory remarks about a judicial conspiracy.

Judge Thomas G. Moukawsher agreed to the delay to permit Cunha to complete arrangements for a competency examination to determine whether, according to a court order, “she suffers from a psychological condition that the court could consider when determining whether she was able to obey the court’s orders regarding her clients’ records.”

Moukawsher disbarred Cunha in January and found her in contempt in May for violating his orders by withdrawing money from her law firm client account and failing to provide the court with client records. The orders were issued to assist a trustee appointed to take control of Cunha’s practice following her disbarment.

At Tuesday’s hearing in Middletown, Ryan Staines, a lawyer with the state Judicial Branch office responsible for disciplining lawyers and protecting client interests, said a state prosecutor with criminal jurisdiction expressed an interest in Cunha’s case, but Staines did not elaborate and Moukawsher did not press him.

Cunha was jailed briefly earlier this month for failing to follow Moukawsher’s orders. She was released on the condition that she submit to an evaluation or comply with the court’s instructions.

The events leading to the disbarment began months earlier when Cunha accused a judge presiding over one of her clients’ divorce cases of involvement in a conspiracy that steered lucrative consulting work in divorce cases to friends and associates.

Moukawsher took charge of the case and, when Cunha said she could not substantiate her allegations, he took her law license, accusing her, among other things, of making spurious claims in a self-serving effort to tie the judicial process in knots.

“She has systematically tried to use the justice system against itself in a bid to frustrate it. In a bid to discredit it,” Moukawsher wrote in his disbarment order. “In a bid that, if unchecked here and elsewhere, threatens to destroy it as a credible instrument of democracy. Indeed, Ms. Cunha and her client have lashed the system as broken and corrupt. But the case’s tortured history may be better explained by the system indulging Ms. Cunha and her client too much. In a quest to achieve fairness and give the benefit of every doubt, the system has allowed itself to be tied in knots.”

Cunha has said in interviews that she has done nothing wrong. She stood by her allegations, said she has produced all appropriate client records and denies any inappropriate withdrawals from client funds.