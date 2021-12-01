Contentious gun charges against man shot by deputy dismissed second time

Gun charges against the man shot by a Richmond County deputy in 2019 have once again been dismissed, this time by Judge Ashley Wright. This is the second time Richmond County District Attorney Jared Williams had asked to dismiss the charges, which his predecessor, Natalie Paine, had filed.

The case began in July 2019, when Richmond County Sheriff's Deputy Ray Parker shot Malik O. Williamson, 35, outside his Maxwell Street home. Parker shot Williamson after he and another patrol officer were dispatched to the area around 12th and Gordon streets in response to a resident's call about gunshots.

According to the GBI investigative report, Parker approached Williamson and asked where the gun was. Williamson said it was "over there," started walking away from the officer and reached toward his right hip. Parker said he thought Williamson was reaching for what looked like a metal object, and he fired at Williamson, hitting him twice. The GBI report confirmed Williamson had a knife.

No charges were brought against Parker, but charges of theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon were filed against Williamson after a stolen handgun was found at the scene of the shooting and Williamson's DNA was found on the weapon.

On July 16, Williams presented a motion to Judge James G. Blanchard Jr. asking him to dismiss the criminal charges against Williamson because of actions by then-District Attorney Paine. Paine had gone to the scene of the crime, which is not unusual, but Williams, in his initial request for dismissal, said Paine had involved herself in the investigation, making her a material witness. Paine disputes that claim telling The Augusta Chronicle she was only an observer.

Blanchard signed the order dismissing the charges against Williamson. But in August, Blanchard rescinded that order after it became public, and the charges against him were reinstated.

After a private bench conference with Williams and defense attorney Sean Gamble, Wright signed the order dismissing the charges.

The order reads in part: "The district attorney finds that the procedural history of the investigations of the underlying crime and the use of force has created an insurmountable conflict to the evidence, irreparably hindering the state's ability to pursue this case at trial."

The record of the charges against Williamson will also be sealed from public view.

On Tuesday afternoon, Williams wrote by email: "I dismissed the case today for the same reasons I dismissed it back in July: I believe the former DA acted inappropriately by inserting herself into the investigation, compromising the crime scene, and clearing the officer who shot Mr. Williamson before the investigation was completed."

Paine said Tuesday she wrote to Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree after the shooting that she believed Parker's bodycam video showed the shooting was justified, which would enable Parker to return to duty. The full GBI investigative report confirmed that decision, she said.

Paine did not take any case against Parker to a grand jury.

Williams said he believes the GBI did a thorough job, and he will not seek any charges against Parker.

