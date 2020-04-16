ContentWriters' Rigorous Vetting Process Connects Organizations With Expert Writers

The writer selection process at ContentWriters enables businesses to choose from a curated list of talented, highly skilled content creators for the perfect voice to engage their audiences.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ContentWriters is enabling businesses to fulfill their content marketing objectives through its rigorous selection process, which provides customers an opportunity to choose their ideal content creator from a carefully curated list of highly skilled, highly talented writers.

While ContentWriters allows clients to select from a list of curated writers, the company drives the entire process and is actively involved in helping to choose the writer that is assigned to each project. This careful process ensures that each client gets the best possible writer for their needs. The ContentWriters team leverages years of content creation experience to make matches that prove successful for their clients. They possess the expertise and knowledge to accurately evaluate the level of proficiency and talent of each writer.

Writers are selected that have a proven track record of successfully creating effective content for clients that not only showcases insider expertise but also embodies that company's tone and accurately captures their brand voice.

"ContentWriters puts a lot of care into hand-selecting and assigning writers to jobs. First, we assess the relevance of their backgrounds and areas of expertise, as well as whether we feel their tone and style would be a good fit for any given client. We're successful because we know our writers and care about matching them with jobs that make sense," says Alexandra Sirotovich, Director of Writers at ContentWriters.

The procurement and evaluation of talent is a skill that takes a discerning eye, and it's a part of the process that many organizations taking their first steps into content marketing often overlook. ContentWriters has a long history of matching organizations with the right talent, ensuring that clients are thoroughly satisfied and emerge as thought leaders in the industry they occupy. Clients receive writing samples from a hand-selected group of talented writers screened and evaluated by the team at ContentWriters. This way, clients get to select which writer they feel most accurately captures the tone, voice, and sentiment of their brand.

ContentWriters differentiates itself from competitors through the added value of its writer selection process, rooted in the standing relationships built with both the writers and clients they work with. These relationships give the team at ContentWriters unique insight and experience into determining which writers would be best suited for a specific company.

With ContentWriters, businesses get content that works. Clients gain access to premier content writing services from ContentWriters' network of specialized, professional writers to meet their content needs.

Media Contact

Francesco Montesanto

francesco@contentwriters.com

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contentwriters-rigorous-vetting-process-connects-organizations-with-expert-writers-301041996.html

SOURCE ContentWriters