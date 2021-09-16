Contest winners, health worker orbiting world in SpaceX 1st

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARCIA DUNN
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The four people on SpaceX’s first private flight are fairly ordinary, down-to-Earth types brought together by chance.

They’ll circle Earth for three days at an unusually high altitude — on their own without a professional escort — before splashing down off the Florida coast.

Meet the crew that’s taking space tourism to new heights following Wednesday night's launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center:

JARED ISAACMAN, SPONSOR

Isaacman struck it rich with the payment-processing business he started in his parents’ basement after quitting high school. He later went to an aeronautical university, took to the skies in fighter jets and started Draken International to provide military-style training in tactical aircraft. Space beckoned, and the Easton, Pennsylvania, entrepreneur purchased an entire flight from SpaceX to circle the Earth. The 38-year-old considers flying in air shows, his other hobby, as way more dangerous. “I don’t consider myself like a risk-taker or a thrill-seeker,” says Isaacman, whose daughters are 7 and 5. “I try to seek out what I think are interesting challenges in life and, when I can, I tether it with a very worthwhile cause.” This time it’s St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Isaacman has pledged $100 million to St. Jude and is seeking another $100 million in public donations. To drive home the message that space is for “just everyday people,” Isaacman offered one of the four capsule seats to St. Jude and held sweepstakes for the other two.

HAYLEY ARCENEAUX, ST. JUDE’S REP

Now a physician assistant at St. Jude, Arceneaux was a bone cancer patient at the Memphis, Tennessee, hospital at age 10. To save her left leg, St. Jude replaced her knee and part of her thigh bone, implanting a titanium rod. She’s the first person with a prosthesis in space and, at age 29, the youngest American. She was St. Jude’s runaway choice in January as the hospital’s representative in space. Arceneaux kept up with her fellow passengers in training, even while trudging up Washington’s Mount Rainier in the snow. Her only compromise: SpaceX adjusted her capsule seat to relieve knee pain. “I’m so excited about opening space travel up to so many, so many different kinds of people and those that aren’t physically perfect,” Arceneaux says. She’ll chat with St. Jude patients from orbit, reminding them that their dreams, too, can come true. She’s taken along her late father’s St. Jude tie, a prized possession. “I am so thankful for my journey with cancer because it gave me a love for life, just a zest for life and the confidence to say ‘yes’ to opportunities,” she says. “This is the biggest honor of my life.”

CHRIS SEMBROSKI, RAFFLE WINNER

Sembroski, an Air Force veteran and data engineer for Lockheed Martin in Everett, Washington, always saw himself as the space booster behind the scenes, helping to educate the public. He shot off model rockets in college and worked as a Space Camp counselor. So he considered it a “crazy fantasy” when he saw the Super Bowl ad in February announcing the space seat raffle and made a donation to enter. He didn't win but a college friend did, and he offered Sembroski his spot on the flight. Sembroski says he was more subdued than others when he found out: "Just no words were coming out. Since then, I’ve gotten a lot more enthusiastic.” After six months of training, Sembroski, 42, has “no worries, no concerns, maybe a little bit of stage fright” about singing and playing a ukulele in orbit that will be auctioned off to support St. Jude. His schoolteacher wife, Erin, is “more than anxious about it for the two of us.” They have two daughters, ages 3 and 9. Sembroski says he’ll reflect on the historic nature of the flight — and his role in it — once he’s back on Earth.

SIAN PROCTOR, BUSINESS WINNER

Proctor applied to NASA three times to become an astronaut. The 51-year-old geologist and community college professor from Tempe, Arizona, actually made it to the finals more than a decade ago. After striking out with NASA, she set her sights on private spaceflight. But as 2021 loomed, she thought she’d aged out — until she learned of Isaacman’s space sweepstakes for his clients. She’d begun creating space-themed artwork when the coronavirus pandemic struck and turned to Isaacman’s Shift4 company to sell her paintings. When asked on the eve of launch if she was nervous, she said her only worry was that “this moment would never come in my life.” As only the fourth Black woman in space after three NASA astronauts, Proctor hopes to inspire other minority women. “As we move to the moon and Mars and beyond, we’re writing the narrative of human spaceflight right now” by focusing on diversity, Proctor says. “We’re on Starship Earth and we want to bring everybody along with us.” She caught the space bug early: Her late father worked at NASA’s tracking station in Guam during the Apollo moon landings.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX launches 4 amateurs into earth orbit

    SpaceX's first private flight has blasted off with two contest winners, a health care worker and their rich sponsor. It's the first time a rocket streaked toward orbit with an all-amateur crew, with no professional astronauts on board. (Sept. 15)

  • With a billionaire’s backing, SpaceX sends citizen spacefliers into orbit for a mission like no other

    A tech billionaire and three other non-professional spacefliers blasted off today to begin the first non-governmental, philanthropic mission carrying a crew to orbit. The founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, Jared Isaacman, is paying what’s thought to be in excess of $100 million for what’s expected to be a three-day flight in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. Isaacman organized the Inspiration4 mission with SpaceX’s help as a benefit for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. The 38-year-

  • Mom presses charges after son with cerebral palsy was allegedly beaten

    The Willis mom said due to his condition, one wrong blow to her son's body could've caused him to not get up. Now, she plans to press charges against the accused student.

  • Musk’s SpaceX Set for First Civilian Space Mission Tomorrow

    Elon Musk's SpaceX's launch -- set for tomorrow -- will take four civilians 360 miles from Earth for three days on the first civilian-only space mission. See: Elon Musk's SpaceX Raises $850 million in...

  • Stephen Colbert Trolls Nicki Minaj's Anti-Vax Tweets in Parody

    "This one is for the boys with the swollen testes."

  • Canada federal election: Canadians want reconciliation. Will the election deliver?

    The issue that seized Canadians for much of the summer has mostly been absent on the campaign trail.

  • SpaceX has launched a billionaire-funded crew of space tourists into orbit - the first civilian mission of its kind

    SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission has carried a group of four amateur space travelers to Earth's orbit, kicking off a new era of private space tourism.

  • SpaceX Launches World's First 'Amateur Crew' Flight to Orbit the Earth

    SpaceX successfully launched four civilians into space on the evening of September 15, in a historic mission from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre.This footage, filmed across the Indian River in Titusville, Florida, shows the a bright light emanating from the launch, as the fully automated Crew Dragon spacecraft takes off.According to the mission’s official website, Inspiration4 – the first spaceflight without a professional astronaut on board – is carrying an entrepreneur, a childhood cancer survivor and two sweepstake winners.The flight is set to “make a low earth orbit” over three days before splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean. Credit: @natesdryerventcleaning321 via Storyful

  • North Korea says it tested rail-launched ballistic missiles

    North Korea said Thursday it successfully launched ballistic missiles from a train for the first time and was continuing to bolster its defenses, after the two Koreas test-fired missiles hours apart in dueling displays of military might. Wednesday’s launches underscored a return of the tensions between the rivals amid a prolonged stalemate in U.S.-led talks aimed at stripping North Korea of its nuclear weapons program. Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said the missiles were launched during a drill of a “railway-borne missile regiment” that transported the weapons system along rail tracks in the country’s mountainous central region and accurately struck a sea target 800 kilometers (500 miles) away.

  • The all-civilian SpaceX launch to orbit: What to know

    The first all-civilian mission to orbit is expected to launch this evening via a SpaceX rocket.

  • Seinfeld Returns to Apartment to Tout New Cable Home on Comedy Central

    Jerry Seinfeld returned to his former TV home to tout the new cable home for his iconic, eponymous sitcom. This October, the entire 180-episode library of Seinfeld episodes will begin unspooling on Comedy Central, the sitcom’s new linear cable home, after a long run on TBS. In the promo above, the titular comedian’s door buzzer […]

  • SpaceX's first civilian crew will have zip ties and sedatives onboard their spaceship in case someone becomes a danger

    SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew trained for five months ahead of their launch. They're prepared for a range of worst-case scenarios.

  • Watch SpaceX launch 4 space tourists into Earth's orbit

    The Inspiration4 crew members have never been to space. They've only trained for five months. Their spaceship has a new glass dome for the views.

  • Now You Can Download the Entire Universe… All 3000 TB of It

    Now you can download the universe into the palm of your hand. Scientists have created a realistic simulation of space and it's available to all. The post Now You Can Download the Entire Universe… All 3000 TB of It appeared first on Nerdist.

  • James Webb Space Telescope: An astronomer on the team explains how to send a giant telescope to space – and why

    The James Webb Space Telescope is the biggest orbital telescope ever built and is scheduled to be launched into space on Dec. 18, 2021. NASA/Desiree Stover, CC BYThe James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled to head to space on Dec. 18, 2021. With it, astronomers hope to find the first galaxies to form in the universe, will search for Earthlike atmospheres around other planets and accomplish many other scientific goals. I am an astronomer and the principal investigator for the Near Infrared Camera

  • How to watch the Inspiration4 mission launch to orbit

    The Inspiration4 crew is set to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday evening. The first all-civilian flight to orbit will act as a proof of concept for SpaceX and the broader private spaceflight industry, which wants to send many more people to space in the coming years and decades.The latest: SpaceX has completed fueling the Falcon 9 rocket. The launch, streamed live via SpaceX, remains on schedule for liftoff at 8:02 p.m. ET. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.

  • Watch SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration4 spaceflight here at 8PM ET

    SpaceX is making history by launching the first ever all-civilian mission to orbit, and you can watch it happen live.

  • Eternal motherly love? Extinct spiders found protecting offspring in 99-million-year-old fossils

    A mother's love is eternal. Or at least encapsulated in a fossilized tree resin that's 99 million years old.

  • Here’s a Comparison of Celestial Bodies Scaled to Human Size

    This size comparison video shows celestial bodies like stars, nebulae, and black holes shoulder to shoulder, on a human scale. The post Here’s a Comparison of Celestial Bodies Scaled to Human Size appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Has One Very Big Problem

    Taylor Hill/Getty“You’re grounded” is the last thing an airplane manufacturer wants to hear from the FAA.And it’s no less alarming to airline passengers. It can mean discovering that an airplane you have just flown has suddenly been found too dangerous to fly.The most serious example of that came in March 2019, when one of the most universally flown jets, the Boeing 737MAX, was grounded after a second fatal crash in less than five months, killing 346 people. That grounding lasted nearly two year