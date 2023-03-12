Continental Aktiengesellschaft Just Missed EPS By 88%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 2.8% to €74.52. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at €0.33, some 88% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at €39b. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Continental from 14 analysts is for revenues of €42.5b in 2023 which, if met, would be a reasonable 7.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 1,903% to €6.67. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €41.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of €7.20 in 2023. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest results. Although there was a a reasonable to revenue, the consensus also made a minor downgrade to its earnings per share forecasts.

There's been no major changes to the price target of €79.76, suggesting that the impact of higher forecast sales and lower earnings won't result in a meaningful change to the business' valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Continental at €150 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €65.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that Continental's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 7.8% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 6.2% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 5.9% annually. Not only are Continental's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €79.76, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Continental going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Continental is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

