Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Shareholders Booked A 87% Gain In The Last Five Years

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. To wit, the Continental Building Products share price has climbed 87% in five years, easily topping the market return of 45% (ignoring dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 3.6% in the last year.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Continental Building Products became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. Indeed, the Continental Building Products share price has gained 47% in three years. In the same period, EPS is up 25% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Continental Building Products provided a TSR of 3.6% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 13% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. If you would like to research Continental Building Products in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

