Continental man sentenced for inducing panic

Apr. 9—OTTAWA — A Continental man will spend 180 days in jail for inducing panic following an incident during a 2020 trial.

Michael T. Huizenga, 53, 2764 Road 22-B Continental, was sentenced this week to 180 days jail for an amended charge of inducing panic. He was also fined $1,000 with the judge suspending the jail sentence and $500 of the fine. He must not possess any dangerous weapons and must forfeit the Remington 870 Magnum Express Pump shotgun to the sheriff's department. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.

Huizenga was found not guilty on Feb. 14, 2020, on seven counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition following a five-day jury trial. Huizenga was present for the trial for the first three days, but on Feb. 13, 2020, Todd Schroeder, assistant county prosecutor, announced before that day's trial that a medical emergency had made that day's proceedings impossible. The trial continued the next day with jurors hearing closing arguments before deliberating on a verdict.

According to reports of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Huizenga refused to attend court the morning of Feb. 13, 2020. Two deputies were dispatched to his Continental home and found Huizenga on the floor of a bathroom in a detached building suffering from a self-indicted shotgun wound to his lower torso. With any possible air transportation grounded due to weather conditions, Huizenga was transported via ambulance to Defiance Hospital and from there to a medical facility in Toledo for treatment.

Last August, Huizenga was indicted on a charge of having weapons while under disability. According to the indictment, Huizenga knowingly used a firearm or dangerous ordnance while under indictment for rape. He used a Remington 870 Magnum Express Pump shotgun while at his residence in Continental on Feb. 13, 2020.