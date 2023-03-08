Continental net income drops 95% in 2022, sees higher margins this year

The logo of Continental
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Continental's net income in 2022 fell 95.4% year-on-year to 67 million euros ($70.60 million), the autos supplier said on Wednesday, dragged down by negative special effects, higher interest rates and impairing assets related to Russia.

The company, which reported in preliminary results in January that its 2022 margin was 5%, forecast a 5.5-6.5% margin for this year on higher consolidated sales of 42-45 billion euros, up from 39.4 billion last year.

It incurred 3.3 billion euros in extra costs in 2022 for raw materials, semi-finished products, energy and logistics because of the impact of the war in Ukraine, coronavirus restrictions in China and the chip shortage, it said.

For 2023, it expected an extra 1.7 billion in risen costs for materials, energy, logistics, wages and salaries.

Global car production would rise around 2-4% in 2023, the company predicted, in line with a recent forecast by Germany's autos association which saw 4% growth this year - still bringing the total number of cars produced to below pre-pandemic levels.

($1 = 0.9490 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Recommended Stories

  • India Will Raise Power Price Cap to Let Factories Keep Humming

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s major power users will soon be able to access higher-priced electricity rather than being forced to scale down operations if another sweltering summer leads to a repeat of last year’s shortages. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicarePowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsC

  • Awaiting an IRA response, Volkswagen pauses decision on eastern Europe battery plant

    The company was waiting for a response from Europe to the U.S. $369-billion Inflation Reduction Act package before moving ahead with its plans in the region, the newspaper reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Volkswagen board member Thomas Schmall posted on LinkedIn last week that Europe risked losing "the race for billions of investments that will be decided in coming months and years" to the attractive conditions offered by the IRA. Under former chief executive Herbert Diess, Volkswagen said in March 2021 it would build 6 gigafactories in Europe, with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic in the running for one of them to be opened in 2027.

  • Decline of secretaries sees number of women working in the City drop by 200,000

    The number of women working in the City has fallen by a third since the 1990s as administrative roles like secretaries disappear from the Square Mile.

  • Elixirr International plc's (LON:ELIX) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 66% Above Its Share Price

    Key Insights Elixirr International's estimated fair value is UK£8.47 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity Current...

  • GQG Partners likely to increase Adani investment, says founder

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -GQG Partners would likely expand its investment in the Adani group, the fund firm's founder Rajiv Jain said on Wednesday, a week after its $1.9 billion infusion into the embattled Indian conglomerate. "Chances are we'll probably buy more because we typically initiate a position and then depending on how things go and how the earnings come through we tend to get it to full size because we're not at full size at this point," Jain said on a call with journalists in Sydney. GQG Partners, co-founded by Jain in 2016, bought shares worth $1.87 billion in four Adani group companies, marking the first major investment in the Indian conglomerate since a short-seller's critical report in January sparked a stock rout.

  • Elon Musk apologises to sacked Twitter worker over online row

    The firm's boss says sorry to fired employee Halli Thorleifsson and appears to offer him his job back.

  • Rivian Stuns Investors With Very Bad News

    The EV upstart, seen as a serious rival to Tesla, plans to raise additional capital to finance its operations. The stock falls.

  • Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff says nobody saw the market downturn after the ‘best year tech ever had’— but now he’s bracing for a recession

    It’s been a stark reversal for tech companies’ fortunes over the past two years, and it could get even worse.

  • Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These Stocks

    In 2022, Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin’s paths couldn’t have diverged any more sharply. While Wood’s bet on innovative growth-flavored stocks proved disastrous with her flagship ARKK fund posting huge losses, Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund notched profits of $16 billion – the most Wall Street had ever seen. But while the two famous investors’ fortunes differed dramatically last year, the pair have some things in common; both try to beat the market using singular techniques whether it’s Wood’s pencha

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • This Soaring AI Stock Could Benefit From a $14 Trillion Opportunity by 2030

    It has fascinated investors and prompted them to think about where this advanced technology could go next. Cathie Wood is the head of Ark Investment Management, and the firm is a great resource for that information because it's solely focused on making bets on the most innovative up-and-coming technologies. In its Big Ideas 2023 report, it made some bold predictions about the future of AI.

  • At an All-Time Low, Is It Time to Give Up on Rivian Stock?

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) crashed to a new all-time intraday low on Thursday after the electric pickup truck, SUV, and delivery van maker reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and missed its 2022 production estimate. To its credit, Rivian went public at the perfect time, as it raised a boatload of cash and fetched a premium valuation. Since then, the IPO and venture capital markets have dried up as equity valuations have compressed and rising interest rates have contributed to higher capital costs.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock That's a Surefire March Buy and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    One widely held stock-split stock is historically cheap, while another ultra-popular holding is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $200,000 in These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Wait at Least a Decade

    No one can predict the future, but a long-term investment in a diverse collection of wonderful businesses can build a market-beating portfolio with time.

  • GE stock has skyrocketed 80% in 5 months — JPMorgan says that's a problem

    GE's stock is too richly valued, warns the influential JPM coverage team.

  • Should You Hold Intel Corporation (INTC) for the Long Term?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index. The strategy gained in seven out of nine sectors it invested in the quarter on […]

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks With 54% to 675% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the high-water price targets of select analysts and Wall Street pundits, these fast-paced AI stocks are poised to skyrocket.

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental

    The purchases, which occurred on Friday, Monday and Tuesday (today), were made at prices ranging from about $59 to $62 a share and are Berkshire’s first purchases since the end of the third quarter. Berkshire also owns around $27 billion in Chevron stock (ticker: CVX). Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/A, BRK/B) now holds a roughly 22.1% stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY), whose shares were down 1.4% Tuesday to $60.85.

  • Investors should brace for a sell-off in tech stocks with Fed chair Powell set to deliver a hawkish message to lawmakers, Gene Munster says

    A hawkish message from Fed boss Jerome Powell this week will "lay the groundwork" for a sell-off in tech stocks, Deepwater's Gene Munster said.