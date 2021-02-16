Continental Resources: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $92.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $837.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $769.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $596.9 million, or $1.65 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.59 billion.

Continental Resources shares have increased 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.29, a fall of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLR

