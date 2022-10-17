Continental Resources accepts $4.3B bid from Harold Hamm to take company private

Continental Resources announced Monday it has agreed to company Chairman Harold Hamm's $4.3 billion offer to take the energy company private.

Hamm will acquire Continental Resources' outstanding 58 million shares for $74.28 each, bringing the energy and production company full circle, returning it to the same ownership status it held when Hamm, who originally started the operation as the Shelly Dean Oil Company, created the business in Enid in 1967.

A release issued by the company before markets opened Monday stated Hamm's bid price includes 28 cents per share to compensate owners for a third-quarter dividend they would otherwise receive if the company were to remain public.

Company officials declined to provide any additional comments about the announcement.

How the deal will work

Continental Resources' board of directors approved Hamm's offer to authorize Omega Acquisition Inc., an Oklahoma corporation created and owned by Hamm, to acquire any and all outstanding shares.

Owners of those outstanding shares are granted the right to receive the price Hamm offered Monday for each share, regardless of its value on the day it is acquired.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, shares of Continental Resources stock were trading at a value of $74.01.

Continental Resources' statement Monday said Hamm's offer price adds a 15% premium to what the stock's per-share value of $64.50 was on June 13, the day before Hamm's acquisition offer was announced.

Once the outstanding shares are acquired, Omega will merge with Continental Resources, leaving the latter as the surviving, privately owned company.

Hamm and his family already own 83% of the company's 363 million shares.

Continental Resources headquarters is shown on Aug. 5, 2015, in downtown Oklahoma City.

Acquisition met with legal challenge

Hamm originally proposed to acquire the shares for $70 each, an offer panned by some analysts who had argued his proposal undervalued the company.

It also prompted one independent shareholder to file a lawsuit in Oklahoma County District Court on Aug. 31.

The lawsuit, filed by Walter T. Doggett, claims Hamm breached his fiduciary commitment to shareholders through what he offered initially.

On Sept. 21, Hamm was granted extra time by a judge overseeing the case to respond to Doggett's request to give his case class action status.

Continental's board of directors voted to accept Hamm's offer based upon the unanimous recommendation of a special committee established earlier this summer to review the proposal. The special committee, company officials said, consisted solely of independent and disinterested directors.

It does not require a shareholders' vote.

Timeline to close

The company stated in a press release Monday it expects the transaction to close before the end of this year.

It also stated Hamm plans to use corporate cash on hand, funds from the company's existing revolving credit facility and a new term loan to carry the outstanding share acquisition costs.

