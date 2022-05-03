Continental Resources claims it lost millions of dollars in scams. Here's what we know

Continental Resources headquarters in downtown Oklahoma City.

Continental Resources claims it has lost millions through royalty scams where others purportedly used the company's confidential business resources to acquire mineral rights cheaply, and then make substantial profits through subsequent transactions.

The company launched one civil suit in 2020 and a second one this year that targets specific individuals and companies for roles it claims they played in those alleged schemes.

Allegations contained in its 2020 litigation also have led to federal prosecutors' success in acquiring fraud convictions against two men and a potential grand jury indictment against a third who initially were targeted as defendants in the company's civil suit.

More: Continental Resources' legal actions continue, and other interesting things

Continental Resources and others also are being sued after one of its employees searched the office of a small independent producer who rented space in a building owned by one of the defendants in the 2020 case.

Here's a breakdown on the cases and their statuses.

Continental Resources vs. Dyer, et. al

What it's about:

In a lawsuit it filed on April 20, 2020, Continental Resources accused Blaine Dyer and numerous co-conspirators of working with at least one of its employees to cheat the company out of millions of dollars "through a series of fraudulent, disguised transactions using Continental's most confidential business information" involving its future drilling plans.

Continental Resources claims Dyer and his colleagues used its information to acquire large blocks of mineral rights they expected the company would seek to buy or execute leases with owners for before drilling those lands. It claims Dyer and others then sold those rights to Continental or executed drilling leases with the company at much higher values than what it should have paid.

More: OG&E wants to increase your rates. Here's what we know about what happens next.

Story continues

What has happened:

Oklahoma County District Court Judge Anthony Bonner ruled in February the trial against Dyer and the others could proceed after they attempted to have the case thrown out because Continental didn't follow required guidelines to gather evidence as part of its case.

Continental Resources also announced its intention to add Robert Hefner V and other defendants to its 2020 case.

What is next:

On May 4, Judge Bonner will consider a request filed by an attorney representing defendant James Dyer (Blaine's cousin) that seeks to pause the entire civil case until a a potential federal fraud indictment related to the scheme that may be headed his way is adjudicated.

Alternatively, attorney Nick Larby, of Larby & Associates, wants the judge to halt any ongoing discovery requests that have been served on James Dyer and his associated companies until his client's criminal matter has been resolved.

Continental Resources vs. Robert Hefner V, et all.

What it's about:

A case filed on April 22, 2022 accuses Hefner, two of his companies, two other named defendants, five Jane and John Does and five unnamed entities of working with one of Continental Resources' former employees to use the company's confidential drilling plans in a scheme to acquire, hold and resell mineral rights.

What has happened:

The case was assigned to Oklahoma County District Court Judge Don Andrews.

What is next:

Attorneys representing Hefner and the other defendants will make formal appearances before the court as part of the case.

More: In oil-rich Oklahoma, wind drives new power record

United States of America v. Justin Biggs

What it's about:

Biggs, a senior landman at Continental Resources, was accused of working with a co-conspirator he had hired to secure mineral rights for the company and others to use confidential company information to commit honest services wire fraud.

What has happened:

Biggs pleaded guilty to the charge before U.S. District Judge Jodi W. Dishman on Dec. 16, 2020.

What is next:

Biggs could be required to serve up to five years in prison, be required to pay a fine of up to $250,000 and could be required to participate in a two-year program of supervised release. He has not yet been sentenced.

United States of America v. Mitchell K. Coatney

What it's about:

Coatney, an attorney, was accused of working with Biggs and others to use confidential Continental Resources information involving its drilling plans to commit honest service wire fraud.

What has happened:

Coatney pleaded guilty to the charge before U.S. District Judge Dishman on Oct. 6, 2021.

What is next:

Coatney could be required to serve up to five years in prison, be required to pay a fine of up to $250,000 and could be required to participate in a two-year program of supervised release. He has not yet been sentenced.

Perpetual Production vs. Continental Resources, et. al

What it is about:

A case filed May 26, 2021 by Perpetual accuses Continental Resources, one of its employees, a local realtor, his business and a local financial advisor and his firm of working together to illegally search its offices inside of a building owned by Blaine Dyer after mistakenly believing that Perpetual was owned by the central defendant in Continental Resources' 2020 litigation.

What has happened:

Litigants have filed numerous motions seeking evidence or seeking to block the gathering of evidence through discovery requests. Defendants also have filed motions asking Oklahoma County District Court Judge Natalie Mai to dismiss the case.

What is next:

Mai has schedule a hearing on June 14, 2022 to consider the dismissal requests.

Business Writer Jack Money covers Oklahoma’s energy and agricultural beats for the newspaper and Oklahoman.com. Contact him at jmoney@oklahoman.com. Please support his work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by subscribing to The Oklahoman.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Continental Resources civil, related criminal cases updates provided