Is Continental Resources (CLR) a Great Stock to Invest in?

Smead Capital Management, an investment management company, released its Smead Value Fund second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund returned -13.33% compared to the S&P 500 Index which lost 16.10% and the Russell 1000 Value Index posted a loss of 12.21%. The bear market affected the performance of the fund in the second quarter and the fund believes that it will act as a blessing for the fund's long-term performance.

In the letter, Smead Capital Management discussed stocks like Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). It is one of the fund’s best-performing stocks. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) engages in the business of crude oil and natural gas and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) closed at $67.63 per share on August 10, 2022. One-month return of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rose to 7.13% and its shares gained 79.39% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion.

Here is what Smead Capital Management specifically said about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"For the quarter, our best-performing stocks were Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR), Merck (MRK) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Despite a steep sell-off in June in the oil and gas stocks, two of our oil stocks made the quarterly list. Merck’s defensive characteristics and good news on earnings/growth didn’t shock us. We argued one year ago that Merck was historically cheap relative to the indexes as compared to the last 20 years." Copyright: sifotography / 123RF Stock Photo

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is not on the list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was held by 20 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter, which was 19 in the previous quarter.

