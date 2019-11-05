Do You Like Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited (NSE:CONTI) At This P/E Ratio?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Continental Seeds and Chemicals (NSE:CONTI) shares are down a considerable in the last month. The bad news is that the recent drop obliterated the last year's worth of gains; the stock is flat over twelve months.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Continental Seeds and Chemicals's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 16.01 that there is some investor optimism about Continental Seeds and Chemicals. The image below shows that Continental Seeds and Chemicals has a higher P/E than the average (14.2) P/E for companies in the food industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Continental Seeds and Chemicals shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Continental Seeds and Chemicals shrunk earnings per share by 36% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 9.4%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Continental Seeds and Chemicals's P/E?

Continental Seeds and Chemicals has net debt equal to 47% of its market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Verdict On Continental Seeds and Chemicals's P/E Ratio

Continental Seeds and Chemicals has a P/E of 16.0. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.4. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. Given Continental Seeds and Chemicals's P/E ratio has declined from 16.0 to 16.0 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.